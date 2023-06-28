Mortgage mayhem forces two in five homeowners to sell at a discount

The mortgage rate crisis is forcing more than two in five sellers to accept lower prices for their homes, figures show.

Buyers constrained by the higher cost of mortgages are pushing for an average reduction of 3.8pc in asking prices.

One in ten sellers are accepting a discount of more than 10pc on the asking price and 42pc are accepting decreases of at least 5pc, the highest level since 2018.

Annual house price growth has slowed to 1.2pc, despite agreed sales being 8pc higher than the five-year average, and prices remain on track to be 5pc lower by the end of this year, despite a promising flurry of sales in the spring.

Scotland, the North East and London are still seeing above-average new sales being agreed, while market conditions are less favourable in southern England and the Midlands.

Buyers’ positions are also strengthened by a drop in the number of people currently looking to purchase. Over the last four weeks, the number of house seekers was down 14pc compared to the five-year average, the Zoopla House Price Index shows.

But cash buyers are winning out over borrowers, as increasing mortgage rates have slashed buying power. The increase from 4pc to 6pc reduced purchasing power by 20pc.

Richard Donnell, executive director of Zoopla, said price falls would continue for the second half of the year as the supply of houses increases.

“We still expect house prices to be 5pc lower over 2023 and there is a very substantial equity buffer to absorb price falls which are likely to be concentrated across southern England.

“Demand for homes remains but those households looking to move home in 2023 need to be very realistic on pricing and get the view of agents on where to pitch their asking price to secure a sale.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, said buyers were “sitting on their hands” while they waited to see where the market moves but that the outlook was optimistic.

He added that: “There has not been the big price correction that many commentators forecast and we are now seeing cautious confidence returning to the market with more buyers offering on properties and more sellers coming to the market.”

Jeremy Leaf, an estate agent based in north London, said he wasn’t seeing sellers reducing their prices substantially but explained that mortgage turbulence was benefiting cash buyers.

“There’s no doubt that this mortgage market turbulence has compromised confidence in asking prices and activity but in higher areas, we are seeing the cash and equity rich increasingly prevailing over those relying on increasingly hard-to-find mortgages.”

The estate agent said record rents were encouraging cautious buyers to proceed despite rocketing mortgage rates.

“Some first-time buyers are saying that they know the rates are high but we don’t feel that they’re going to be high forever. If they can get a fix now and can afford it at that level, they’ll still go ahead because they don’t want to waste the money on rent.”

