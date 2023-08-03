Mortgage crisis: how much more you will pay as rate remains high

Houses with an arrow and a mortgage salesperson

Interest rates are expected to peak at 5.75pc by March 2024 – somewhat below previous gloomier outlooks that predicted the Bank Rate to exceed 6pc.

Lenders are said to already be pricing this into their fixed-rate mortgage deals, with several big name banks recently announcing rate drops, but borrowing is still expensive.

The average two-year fixed-rate has already reached 6.85pc, while five year deals are averaging at 6.37pc, according to data analyst Moneyfacts.

The consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation fell to 7.9pc in June, down from 8.7pc in May.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile measures like food and energy prices, isn’t falling as quickly. June saw it fall slightly to 6.9pc, down from 7.1pc the month before.

As a result, the Bank of England increased the Bank Rate to 5.25pc earlier today.

Use our calculator to work out how recent shocks to the mortgage market might impact your monthly payments.

First-time buyer

A first-time buyer bought their £250,000 home with a 10pc deposit and 2.1pc mortgage two-year rate in October 2019.

With base rates rising, the new current average two-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.85pc would see their monthly payments increase by £671, hitting £1,743 in total payments a month.

Even if they earnt £45,000, a high salary compared to the national average, it would see more than half of their take home pay go to mortgage payments compared with just over a third before the renewal.

Mid-way through

Someone is renewing a mortgage on their semi-detached home which they bought a decade ago. They have 15 years left on their mortgage with £100,000 left to pay off.

Their current rate, 1.59pc, is ending; using the current average, they would see their monthly payments jump from £625 on their current rate to £890.

Nearing the end

This person bought their detached home over two decades ago and has just two years left on their mortgage, with £7,000 left to pay.

They’ve been on a 1.59pc mortgage rate for the past two years, paying £297 a month.

Because they bought their house when prices were cheap and their remaining mortgage is low, their payments will increase from £297 to £313 a month if they remortgage at the current market average.

