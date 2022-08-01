Mortgage affordability test scrapped by Bank of England

Simon Read - Business reporter, BBC News
·3 min read
Two women look at houses in an estate agent's window
Two women look at houses in an estate agent's window

Mortgage borrowing rules have been eased after the Bank of England scrapped an affordability test.

The "stress test" forced lenders to calculate whether potential borrowers would be able to cope if interest rates climbed by up to 3%.

Removing the test may help some potential borrowers get loans, such as the self-employed or freelance workers.

But other rules such as strict loan-to-income limits will not make it easier for most people to get a mortgage.

The withdrawal of the affordability test was announced in June but has come into effect on Monday.

"Scrapping the affordability test is not as reckless as it may sound," said Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients.

"The loan-to-income framework remains so there will still be some restrictions in place; it is not turning into a free-for-all on the lending front.

"Lenders will also still use some form of testing but to their own choosing according to their risk appetite."

In other words there will not be an immediate impact for borrowers as lenders will not need to change the way they assess loans.

However, some may well change their own rules at some stage in the future.

Mark Yallop, chairman of the Financial Markets Standards Board, said although the change would make it "slightly easier" for some borrowers to get a mortgage, he did not think with would have a significant impact.

"The biggest constraint on new mortgages is the ability of borrowers to afford a deposit," he added.

What was the scrapped test?

The mortgage affordability test was introduced in 2014 as part of a widescale tightening up of the mortgage market to ensure there were no repeats of the mis-selling scandal that partially contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.

The rule was put in place to ensure that borrowers did not become a threat to the financial stability of lenders by taking on debt they subsequently might not be able to repay.

Lenders had to not only work out if borrowers could afford a mortgage at the rate they were being offered, but also work out how they would be affected if interest rates soared by 3%.

Key in door
Key in door

Borrowers who could not prove they could cope with such an eventuality might have been turned down for a loan on that basis, even if they could easily afford a mortgage at the existing rate.

For that reason the test was seen by some as a barrier for some borrowers.

"The rule change could have a positive effect on borrowers who have been disadvantaged when it comes to getting on the property ladder," said Mr Harris.

For example, some potential first-time buyers who have been comfortably affording rents far higher than potential mortgage payments have failed affordability assessments.

What checks remain for borrowers?

There are some key protections in place to help ensure that borrowers don't take on loans they may not be able to afford.

The main one is a loan-to-income "flow limit" which limits the number of mortgages that lenders can grant to borrowers at ratios at or greater than 4.5 the borrowers' salary.

In short, it is very rare that a lender will consider a higher loan-to-income ratio because of the restriction.

After a review of the rules in 2021 the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee judged that "the LTI flow limit is likely to play a stronger role than the affordability test in guarding against an increase in aggregate household indebtedness and the number of highly indebted households in a scenario of rapidly rising house prices".

"The change in the affordability rules may not be as significant as it sounds as the loan-to-income 'flow limit' will not be withdrawn, which has much greater impact on people's ability to borrow," said Gemma Harle, managing director at Quilter Financial Planning.

The FCA's Mortgage Conduct of Business responsible lending rules also require a wide assessment of affordability.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • California wildfire: McKinney Fire spreads rapidly in north of state

    Thunderstorms and erratic winds could complicate the US state's largest fire so far this year.

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Fuel tax cut in UK among lowest in Europe, RAC says

    The motoring group says the UK's fuel duty cut looks "paltry" compared to help given in other countries.

  • Here's What Cineworld Group plc's (LON:CINE) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    Every investor in Cineworld Group plc ( LON:CINE ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • ‘I lost £40,000 worth of crops in a field fire’

    People are being urged to take extra care to avoid causing fires in the countryside during hot weather.

  • Canadians urged to catch up on vaccinations, prepare for fall boosters

    Federal health officials are bracing Canadians for another round of COVID-19 vaccines expected to roll out in the fall, and are urging those behind on their boosters to catch up now. Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam says circulating Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are more transmissible and cases are likely to rise in the coming weeks. She and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos are stressing the importance of up-to-date shots.

  • DWCS winner Joe Pyfer gets quick UFC booking, fights Alen Amedovski

    The UFC has booked Joe Pyfer less than one week after he earned a contract on Dana White's Contender Series and fired up the UFC president.

  • Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation

    TORONTO — The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven’t kept up. “They will lose money. The value of their savings is decreasing,” said Claire Celerier, an associate professor of finance at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. It’s a sharp c

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia