Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Investors in Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.3% to close at UK£5.15 following the release of its annual results. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of UK£144m and statutory earnings per share of UK£0.28, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

AIM:MAB1 Past and Future Earnings April 27th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)'s three analysts currently expect revenues in 2020 to be UK£143.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 6.9% to UK£0.30. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£118.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.18 in 2020. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of UK£6.58, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) at UK£7.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£5.65. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)'s revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£6.58, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings). Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) .

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.