Mortality rates in England and Wales saw ‘marked decrease’ in 2021

Ian Jones, PA
·3 min read

Mortality rates in England and Wales experienced a “marked decrease” last year, though Covid-19 remained the leading cause of death, new analysis shows.

There were 990.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, down from 1,048.3 in 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figures are a better measure of mortality than the crude number of deaths as they account for population size and age structure.

Mortality rates for both males and females “decreased significantly” year-on-year, the ONS said.

The age-standardised rate for females stood at 849.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, down 5% from 894.2 in 2020.

Males saw an even larger percentage fall, down 6.3% from 1,236.7 per 100,000 to 1,159.3.

Mortality rates for both sexes in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, hit their highest level since 2008.

The fall in figures for 2021 is likely to reflect the impact of the vaccination programme, which was rolled out from the start of the year and helped weaken the link between infection, serious illness and death.

Despite this drop, rates remained high compared to other years in the preceding decade.

The mortality rate for males in 2021 was the second highest since 2012, while for females it was the second highest since 2015.

Covid-19 remained the leading cause of death in England and Wales last year, as it was in 2020.

The virus was listed as the leading cause in 67,350 deaths registered in 2021, down from 73,766 the previous year.

Deaths due to Covid-19 accounted for 11.5% of all deaths registered last year, compared with 12.1% the previous year.

The second leading cause of death in 2021 was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (61,250 deaths, or 10.4% of the total), and the third was ischaemic heart diseases (56,960 or 9.7%).

The number of deaths involving coronavirus in 2021 – where Covid-19 was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate – was 77,727.

The majority (86.6%) of these deaths had Covid-19 as the underlying cause, with the remainder mentioning coronavirus as a contributory factor.

Blackpool had the highest overall mortality rate for males among local authorities in England in 2021, at 1,711.3 deaths per 100,000, while Westminster had the lowest, at 706.9 per 100,000.

The rate for females was highest in Middlesbrough (1,218.4 per 100,000) and lowest in Westminster (545.6), excluding the City of London (387.8) due to its small population size.

In Wales, Neath Port Talbot had the highest overall age-standardised rate for males, at 1,494.4 deaths per 100,000, while Monmouthshire had the lowest, at 995 per 100,000.

For females, the highest rate was in Blaenau Gwent (1,190.2) and the lowest was in Ceredigion (738.9).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Megan Fox continues her Barbie look with super sleek pink hair

    This week Megan Fox dyed her hair pink and she's now gone full on Barbie with a super sleek, straightened style, which she paired with a pink metallic outfit.

  • Mother and stepfather jailed for life for murdering Logan Mwangi

    John Cole and Angharad Williamson murdered the five-year-old boy after subjecting him to a sustained attack in Bridgend, South Wales.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t