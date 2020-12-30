Mortal remains of Havildar who died after sustaining injuries during Shopian encounter reach Meerut

Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar reaches Meerut (Photo/ANI)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Mortal remains of a havildar soldier, who died after sustaining injuries during a cordon and search operation in Shopian on December 25, were brought to his native place in Meerut, late on Tuesday night.

An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces at the Kanigam area of Shopian on December 25, in which two terrorists were killed while two jawans including Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar sustained injuries.

Remembering Tomar, the Indian army tweeted that 40-year-old Tomar hailed from Sisauli village, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, 40 years old, hailed from Sisauli village, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and had joined Army in 2001. He is survived by his wife and two children. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and is committed to their well being," tweeted the official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

"Chinar Corps salutes the valour and sacrifice of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, who got injured during a cordon and search op at Kanigam, Shopian on 25 Dec, was evacuated to 92 BH. Fighting bravely, he finally succumbed to his injuries 3 days later. Condolences to the bereaved family," Army said in another tweet. (ANI)