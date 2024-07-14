Wales U20s beaten despite Page hat-trick

World Rugby U20 Championship

Wales (12) 29

Tries: I Young, Page 3, M Young Cons: Wilde, Ford

Australia (24) 36

Tries: Cordukes, Pritchard, Saunders, Macpherson, Nelson Cons: McLaughlin-Phillips 4 Pen: McLaughlin-Phillips

Wales were beaten 36-29 by Australia in a thrilling Under-20 World Championship fifth-place semi-final despite a hat-trick from Macs Page.

Both sides scored five tries, with Page crossing twice in the final 12 minutes to give Wales hope of an unlikely late comeback after they had trailed 36-17.

Australia had taken advantage of a first-half yellow card to Wales’ Rhodri Lewis, the young Wallabies scoring 17 points while their opponents were a man light.

The contest looked over when Australia pulled clear after the break but Richard Whiffin’s Wales showed character and quality to set up the tense finale.

Wales scored the first try at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, with hooker Isaac Young touching down after a powerful driving maul.

Australia responded swiftly as lock Harvey Cordukes barged over from close range before Page scored a fine solo try, the centre hacking through inside his own half after an Australian grubber kick hit Louie Hennessey.

Page had the pace and the football skills to pull clear of the recovering Australian defence, gathering the ball as it bounced up into his arms and racing under the posts.

But the contest swung the way of Australia when Lewis was sinbinned just past the half-hour mark, the scrum-half paying the price for a succession of Welsh offences after he was penalised for offside.

Centre Kadin Pritchard’s good line saw him deliver Australia’s second try, before a scrum won against the head followed by swift handling saw wing Archie Saunders race over in the corner.

Australia struck another blow early in the second half, when Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – who kicked 11 points – broke through weak Welsh tackling and fed captain Toby Macpherson to score.

Wales hit back when Page’s kick-pass saw Matty Young cross in the corner, only for a kick over the top to see Australia score again through scrum-half Dan Nelson.

Welsh hopes looked finished at the stage, but replacement fly-half Harri Ford’s precise kick-pass saw Page score his second try out wide.

Page scored again after he burst on to Hennessey’s pass, but Australia held on for victory.

Wales U20s:

Matty Young (Cardiff Rugby); Kodie Stone (Cardiff Rugby), Macs Page (Scarlets), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby), Aidan Boshoff (Bristol Bears); Harri Wilde (Cardiff Rugby), Rhodri Lewis (Scarlets); Jordan Morris (Dragons RFC), Isaac Young (Scarlets), Sam Scott (Bristol Bears), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Nick Thomas (Dragons RFC), Ryan Woodman (Dragons RFC, capt), Harry Beddall (Leicester Tigers), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Harry Thomas (Scarlets), Ioan Emmanuel (Bath Rugby), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Gethyn Cannon (Cardiff Met), Lucas de la Rua (Cardiff Rugby) Lucca Setaro (Scarlets), Harri Ford (Dragons RFC), Steffan Emanuel (Cardiff Rugby).