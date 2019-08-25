Morrow scores in 81st minute, Toronto beats Montreal 2-1

TORONTO (AP) -- Justin Morrow scored in the 81st minute and Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 Saturday night.

The win pushed Toronto (10-10-7) past the Impact (10-14-4) and into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has seven games remaining in the regular season. Montreal has six games left.

Morrow converted a pass from Jozy Altidore inside the box on a play started by Michael Bradley. Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush got his arm on Morrow's shot along the ground, but the ball crossed the goal line.

Toronto's Marky Delgado scored his first of the season in the 63rd minute to tie the game at 1-all. Bush punched the ball to Delgado outside the box, and his shot along the ground found its way in.

The teams failed to score in the first half.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic scored a long-range goal early in the second half to give the visiting Impact a 1-0 lead.

It was the first goal for Krkic, signed earlier this month by the Impact, with his new club. He took the ball into the middle and beat TFC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a hooking shot to the left from outside the box.