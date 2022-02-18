Morrissey scores winner, Winnipeg beats Kraken 5-3

  • Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) looks for Marcus Johansson (90) as he attempts to make a pass in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/7

    Kraken Jets Hockey

    Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) looks for Marcus Johansson (90) as he attempts to make a pass in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) goes down as he attempts to drive for the net of Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) as Jamie Oleksiak (24) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/7

    Kraken Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) goes down as he attempts to drive for the net of Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) as Jamie Oleksiak (24) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) stops Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) as his shot goes off the post during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/7

    Kraken Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) stops Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) as his shot goes off the post during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) checks Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/7

    Kraken Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) checks Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) and Nate Schmidt (88) defend against Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/7

    Kraken Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) and Nate Schmidt (88) defend against Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Kraken's Adam Larsson (6) checks Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/7

    Kraken Jets Hockey

    Seattle Kraken's Adam Larsson (6) checks Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) checks Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/7

    Kraken Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) checks Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) looks for Marcus Johansson (90) as he attempts to make a pass in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) goes down as he attempts to drive for the net of Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) as Jamie Oleksiak (24) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) stops Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) as his shot goes off the post during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) checks Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) and Nate Schmidt (88) defend against Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Adam Larsson (6) checks Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) checks Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Winnipeg Jets
    Winnipeg Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eric Comrie
    Eric Comrie
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Morrissey
    Josh Morrissey
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Connor
    Kyle Connor
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:10 left in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Thursday night.

Dominic Toninato, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, who assisted on Morrissey's goal, added an empty-net goal at the buzzer. Eric Comrie stopped 20-and Dylan DeMelo had two assists.

Vince Dunn, Marcus Johansson and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle. Philip Grubauer made 24 saves.

Morrissey converted a perfect pass from Connor and beat Grubauer cleanly for the winner. Forward Kristian Reichel also assisted.

Seattle tied the score at 3-all 7:02 into the third. Eberle tipped in a pass from forward Johansson from the crease.

Wheeler, who had two points, gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 11:54 of the second period when he converted a pass from Paul Stastny in front. Stastny stole the puck in the corner and immediately fed Wheeler.

The Jets knotted the score at 2-2 early in the second. Just getting out of the penalty box, Dubois fired a sharp-angled shot that beat Grubauer 1:45 in.

The Kraken took a 2-1 lead into the second period. Winnipeg cut into a 2-0 deficit when Toninato scored a short-handed goal with just 13 seconds left in the opening period. With Dubois off for high sticking, Toninato converted a perfect pass from Adam Lowry into an open net with Grubauer pulled out of position.

Seattle had jumped out to a 2-0 lead. With Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley off for boarding, Dunn fired a slap shot from the point that beat a screened Comrie 3:21 into the game.

The Kraken followed that when Johansson beat Comrie from the slot at the 12:15 mark.

NOTES: The Jets played without veteran forward Andrew Copp, who suffered an undisclosed injury on Wednesday. He was replaced in the lineup by Kristian Vesalainen. … Former Jets forward Mason Appleton played his first game in Winnipeg since the Jets left him unprotected in the NHL expansion draft. He had five goals and 13 points heading into Thursday.

UP NEXT

Seattle: At Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Winnipeg: Host Edmonton Oilers in finale of a four-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Last season, Jeff Skinner had just seven goals. On Sunday, he had more than half that, putting up his first-ever four-goal performance as the Buffalo Sabres downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-3. “It’s nice, any time you can contribute to the team’s success it’s a good feeling. That's why you play the game,'' Skinner said. “To be able to contribute, to play, to win, it’s a good feeling and we’ll take it into the next game to try to be good again.” Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (1

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • IIHF reschedules world junior event to August 2022

    BEIJING — President Luc Tardif of the International Ice Hockey Federation says the 2022 world junior men's tournament will be played this summer in Canada. The tournament began in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but was postponed after just four days due to COVID-19 concerns. Tardif told reporters Thursday at the Beijing Games that the 2021-22 world junior event will be made up. "It will be in the middle of August in Alberta," Tardif said. "It will be a new competition, which means we

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Canada's Jones misses curling playoffs at Games, Gushue to play for bronze

    BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: N. Korea not at Games but diplomat remains

    BEIJING (AP) — As skaters and sledders vie for medals at the Beijing Olympics, another extraordinary event is quietly unfolding on nine acres in the city’s embassy district. Here, in rows of concrete beige buildings, hundreds of North Koreans are enduring perhaps the longest-running pandemic-enforced separation in the world. The Communist state has sealed off its borders so tightly that it has left its own ambassador to China stranded in Beijing. Ji Jae-Ryong, 79, has been apart from his family