Morrisons sees suitor Apollo in talks with bidder Fortress over potential deal

Investment giant Apollo today threw its weight behind the Fortress-led £6.3 billion deal for supermarket chain Morrisons, which has been at the heart of a potential takeover tussle.

In a move that may lessen the prospect of a bidding war , New York-based Apollo Global Management, which had been looking at a possible proposal, said it is now in preliminary discussions with Fortress Investment Group regarding its recommended offer for the FTSE 250 grocer. Apollo has ruled out making a standalone offer.

Morrisons is among UK grocers to have seen high demand during the pandemic, and its property portfolio is considered attractive in the industry, with it owning 85% of its 497 stores. The Bradford-headquartered company has attracted a number of suitors recently.

Apollo said its latest talks “may result in funds managed or advised by Apollo forming part of the investment group led by Fortress for the purposes of the Fortress offer”.

That 254p per share proposal valued Morrisons at £6.3 billion. Majestic Wine owner Fortress is part of a consortium which also includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments. Apollo could also potentially team up with the firms.

As part of its deal, Fortress has agreed not to do multiple sale and leasebacks of Morrisons’ stores.

The deal was recommended by Morrisons’ directors in early July. The previous month saw the company reject a proposed cash offer of 230p per share from private equity group Clayton, Dubiler & Rice.

Clayton is yet to come back with another offer, but could do so before shareholders in Morrisons vote on the Fortress swoop. That vote is expected in August.

Sophie Lund-Yates, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Apollo is laying down its weapons and potentially joining forces with the Fortress-led syndicate. From a shareholder perspective this is disappointing, because it takes the heat out of a potential bidding war, meaning the cash offer already on the table is less likely to get pushed upwards.”

Shares in Morrisons this morning were 0.73p lower, or 0.28%, at 261.27p.

There have been a flurry of deals to take listed firms private this year, with some analysts pointing to stock remaining better value compared with some international firms.

