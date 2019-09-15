Morrison's fumble recovery seals North Dakota's 27-23 win

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -- - Noah Larson forced a fumble recovered by Jalen Morrison as North Dakota halted a Sam Houston State drive late in the game to preserve a 27-23 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Bearkats, trailing by four, drove to North Dakota's 10 with 1:06 remaining in the game. Larson then forced quarterback Eric Schmid to fumble and Morrison's recovery sealed the second straight win over SHSU. The Fighting Hawks knocked off SHSU on its home field last year, 24-23, to snap a 21-game home win streak.

Tommy Schuster threw for 165 yards and a touchdown with Noah Wanzek pulling down nine tosses for 109 yards for the Fighting Hawks (2-1).

It was an odds-evens game as North Dakota won the first quarter 14-0, SHSU scored 14 in the second to tie it by halftime and the Fighting Hawks scored 13 in the third to go up 27-14, but SHSU (1-2) came up short in the final quarter, scoring nine points.

SHSU's Schmid threw for 114 yards and one touchdown, but was intercepted twice.