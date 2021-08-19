Morrisons backs US firm's improved takeover offer

Morrisons shop front

Supermarket group Morrisons has accepted an improved £7bn takeover bid from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

It means it has dropped its recommendation for investors to accept a previous £6.7bn offer from a consortium led by Fortress Investment.

It's the latest step in a bidding war for the grocer, which has almost 500 shops and more than 110,000 staff.

Fortress said it was "considering its options".

It also urged Morrisons' shareholders to "take no action" on CD&R's agreed bid, which will require their approval at a meeting in October.

In July Morrisons turned down an offer worth £5.5bn from CD&R, saying it significantly undervalued the business.

But the grocer's board unanimously accepted the new offer, which represents a 60% premium to Morrisons' share price before takeover interest emerged in mid June.

CD&R said it recognises the "legacy of Sir Ken Morrison [whose father founded the grocer], Morrisons' history and culture, and considers that this strong heritage is core to Morrisons and its approach to grocery retailing".

The private equity firm said it would help Morrisons to build on its strengths, including its close relationships with suppliers and property portfolio.

Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson said the offer "represents good value for shareholders while at the same time protecting the fundamental character of Morrisons for all stakeholders".

Over the last 10 years, CD&R has been advised by Sir Terry Leahy, who was the boss of Tesco at the time when Mr Higginson worked for him as chief financial officer.

Morrisons' chief operating officer, Trevor Strain, also previously worked with Sir Terry at Tesco.

Sir Terry also advised CD&R on its acquisition of discount retailer B&M, which netted the private equity firm an estimated profit of £1bn when it sold it on.