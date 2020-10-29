Morrisons launches 3 for £10 deal on 33 different chocolate boxes, including Lindor and Quality Street

Morrisons has launched an unmissable deals on select chocolates and sweets. (Getty Images)

It’s cold, wet and windy outside, and we are reaching for our thermals, cosy blankets, a box of chocolates and a good box set.

In recent weeks we have noticed a surge in shoppers bulk buying sweet treats – whether it is vintage sweets, giant chocolate bars or large bundles of chocs.

Now, Morrisons has heard the cries from those with a sweet tooth, as it has launched an unmissable deal on chocolate boxes.

The retailer is giving shoppers the chance to buy three boxes of chocolates for just £10.

With some chocolates costing £5 each, the deal means shoppers can get one box of chocolates free – now that is a bargain we can’t refuse.

There are more than 33 boxes of chocolates to pick from, including melt in the mouth Lindt Lindor Truffles, Heroes, Dairy Milk, Guylian, Ferrero Rocher, and many more.

The offer does have a limit though, as customers can only purchase a maximum of 20 promotional items per customer at a time.

The deal will come to an end on 1 November.

So whether you are looking to stock up on sweet treats for yourself for a cosy night in, in preparation for Halloween and Christmas, or as a gift for friends and family, now is the perfect time to do so.

Shop the top-rated chocolates on offer at Morrisons

