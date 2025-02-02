Morrison wary of rivals as she eyes trio of Scottish titles

Rebecca Morrison is hoping the team that bears her name continue "peaking at the right times" at this year's Scottish Curling Championships.

The country's leading curlers will go head-to-head at the event that gets under way at the Dumfries Ice Bowl on Sunday.

It is not just national pride that is at stake over the coming week, because the performance at the national championship forms part of the criteria for selection for the forthcoming men's and women's world championships.

In the women's event, Team Morrison, who are skipped by Sophie Jackson, are among those looking to make their mark.

They were European bronze medalists just a few months ago so are unsurprisingly upbeat about their prospects this time round.

"It is very important," Aberdonian Morrison told BBC Scotland. "Of course it is a selection for the world championships, we have got a good backing behind us, we have got a European bronze medal this season.

"But we have got to be aware there are Team Henderson, who are coming up behind us and they are having a great season, so I am sure they are going to put in a tough fight this week, as are we.

"The Scottish Championship is still incredibly important when it comes to World Championship selection, especially if you have got two very closely matched teams."

Morrison, who is looking to complete a hat-trick of Scottish titles, added "We are peaking at the right times.

"We are just looking to peak at the Scottish and then hopefully the worlds again. We managed to do that earlier in the season and peak when we needed t get that medal, so I think it is going really well."