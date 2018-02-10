From Morrison to McMorris, Canada has many compelling Olympic comeback stories

There are several prominent Canadian athletes who are making comebacks at the 2018 Winter Games.

Here's a quick look at some Olympians who are looking for a resurgence in Pyeongchang:

DENNY MORRISON

Long-track speedskater Denny Morrison has one of Canada's most compelling comeback stories.

Busted from his head to his knees in a 2015 motorcycle accident, Morrison then suffered a stroke less than a year later.

He has beaten long odds to return to the Olympic Games.

The the 32-year-old from Fort St. John, B.C., wants his comeback to be a "we, not me" story.

He's liberally given credit to his coaches, his teammates at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, his medical team and fellow stroke survivors for getting him to his fourth Games after the devastating crash and stroke.

Morrison's unlikely return is also a factor in Canada's long-track resurgence.

"Whenever it's hard, I think of him, and it's not hard for me," says Ted-Jan Bloemen, the world-record holder in the men's 10,000 and 5,000 metres.

TESSA VIRTUE/SCOTT MOIR

After their disappointing silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir walked away from the competitive arena. They returned two years later, and made their intentions clear — nothing less than gold in Pyeongchang will be good enough.

Virtue and Moir set a torrid pace in their return, with a win streak that included the world championships last spring in Helsinki, Finland. They were finally beaten by French rivals Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron at the Grand Prix Final in December, losing by less than three points.

The Canadians first teamed up when Virtue was just seven and Moir was nine and, now 28 and 30, their partnership has spanned more than two decades. Along the way, they won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games, becoming the youngest skaters to stand atop the Olympic ice dance podium, and the first North Americans.

Virtue revealed later that the pain in her legs in Vancouver, from compartment syndrome, was so severe she could barely walk from her room at the athletes village to the cafeteria.

Virtue and Moir have also won seven world championship medals, including three gold, and eight national senior titles. Whatever the outcome in Pyeongchang, they'll be remembered for pushing the sport in Canada to sky-high levels.

HEATHER MOYSE

Veteran bobsledder Heather Moyse simply loves a new challenge and pushing herself to the limit.

After winning gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games, she came back to the sport in 2013 and it was like she never left. Moyse pushed with the same ferocity as before and went on to successfully defend her Olympic title at the 2014 Sochi Games with Kaillie Humphries.

Moyse took another break from bobsled in this quadrennial before deciding to come back again last summer. This time, her main goal is to help one of the Canadian bobsled team's younger athletes achieve their Olympic dreams.

Canada has qualified three sleds for Pyeongchang and while the race pairings have not been set, Moyse will be a favourite to be in the medal mix once again.

WOJTEK WOLSKI

Almost exactly a year before he was named to Canada's men's hockey team, Wojtek Wolski was lying in a hospital bed recovering from surgery to repair two fractured vertebrae.

Playing for Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL, Wolski crashed headfirst into the boards in October 2016.

He feared he'd never play hockey again.

But the forward persevered, soliciting advice from former hockey players Gary Roberts and Boyd Devereaux, who both suffered neck injuries, as well as doctors, trainers and other medical experts. He turned to yoga and acupuncture, among other things, to try to speed the healing of his body.

The forward was cleared for contact in July and started the KHL season with Kunlun Red Star. He scored in his comeback game.

And now he's an Olympian.

"I look at the picture of me in the hospital and can't help but cry. Mostly tears of happiness, but I am filled with so many emotions about what I have overcome," he said via social media the day of the Olympic roster announcement. "I could never have imagined that I would be so lucky one year later."

MARK McMORRIS

Snowboarder Mark McMorris nearly had his Sochi Olympic plans derailed after breaking a rib a couple weeks before the Games. He fought through the pain to win slopestyle bronze.

McMorris's pre-Olympic injuries this time around were much more significant. He hit a tree in a back-country crash last March, was airlifted to hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

The 24-year-old Regina native suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung. McMorris spent 10 days in hospital and was on a liquid diet for six weeks.

From the start of his recovery, he was determined to get back to his previous snowboarding form. McMorris showed he could do it by winning a World Cup just eight months after the crash.

His next mission is to get back on the Olympic podium.

The Canadian Press