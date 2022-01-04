Morrison government warned about lack of rapid antigen tests in September, AMA claims

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

The Australian Medical Association warned senior executives in the federal health department of the need to develop a national strategy for procuring rapid antigen tests (RATs) in September last year.

But the AMA’s vice-president, Chris Moy, said that he was told in the meeting that the government did not want to intervene in the private market.

“I asked the question of them because I knew what was happening in other countries, and we needed to transition, so what was the plan?,” Moy told Guardian Australia.

“We needed to get a lot of them (RATs), and we needed a really clear strategy to transition, it was so bloody obvious.

“They have been caught short because of Omicron and the number of cases, but the bottom line is if you are going to rely on the private market in a health emergency you need to make pretty damn sure that they are ready.”

The Morrison government is under growing pressure to provide free rapid antigen tests across the community as case numbers in Australia reach record highs while testing clinics remain overwhelmed.

On Tuesday, New South Wales and Victoria registered record daily case numbers. NSW had 23,131 new cases, while Victoria recorded 14,020.

Queensland registered a record 5,699 cases, while Tasmania had 702 and the ACT had 926.

Related: Covid-positive nurses are working in NSW hospitals due to severe staffing shortages

On Monday, there were 2,552 cases in South Australia, 58 in the Northern Territory and two in Western Australia.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, has said the government will not make the rapid tests free for everyone, but is in the process of finalising concessional access with state and territory leaders. National cabinet is expected to sign off on the details in a meeting on Wednesday.

Regardless of the cost, supplies remain constrained in the private market across the country, with frustration growing that the tests cannot be found on chemist and supermarket shelves.

The Queensland health minister, Yvette D’Ath, said that Queensland would distribute 500,000 RATs to public testing clinics from tomorrow, but supplies remain constrained across the country.

Story continues

“This is happening across the country. We are as prepared as we can be, but have a look at what is happening around the world,” she said.

“This is not unique to Australia. There is not one country, there is not one state who can say that we don’t have lines, that you won’t have to wait for tests now.”

She said RATs needed to be “heavily subsidised” or made free to ensure equity of access.

“We do want to make sure they are affordable, we do want to make sure people have easy access to them and we don’t want to become a society where only those who can afford it get it.”

She said she had also appealed to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to fast-track any outstanding approvals for test kits, including those made in Australia.

The Queensland chief health officer, John Gerrard, said the Omicron virus had changed the pandemic landscape, with each infected person now infecting between seven and 10 people.

“The Omicron strain really has changed everything – I know it sounds like a cliche, but that has completely changed all the planning,” Gerrard said.

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

The federal Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, who is saying the tests should be readily available, said Morrison was ultimately responsible for the lack of supply.

“It’s about time the prime minister took responsibility for something himself, for doing his job. And his job is to ensure supply, just like it was his job to secure supply of the vaccine,” Albanese said.

But the opposition leader fell short of saying the tests should be made free.

“We think that if someone needs a rapid antigen test, and they can’t afford it, they should get one. Everyone should have access to a rapid antigen test. It shouldn’t be dependent upon your income.”

The Nationals senator Matt Canavan said the TGA was to blame for the hold-up, and said making the tests free would exacerbate demand.

“The hold-up was at the feet of the TGA,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.

“We should have been better prepared for this.”