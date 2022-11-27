Morris, Jones lead No. 19 Texas women past Princeton 74-50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 15 points, Taylor Jones notched a double-double and No. 19 Texas breezed to a 74-50 victory over Princeton on Sunday.

Morris sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for Texas (3-3). Jones finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rori Harmon had 11 points and Aaliyah Moore scored 10.

The Longhorns picked up their second straight win after a three-game losing streak. Texas fell 16 spots in the AP poll.

Kaitlyn Chen topped Princeton (3-2) with 15 points. Julia Cunningham added 10 points. Ellie Mitchell came into the game leading the nation with 16.2 rebounds per game. She didn’t score and had seven boards.

Moore scored nine points in the first quarter, hitting all four of her shots to help Texas grab a 17-13 lead.

The Longhorns upped their advantage to 29-20 at halftime. Texas shot 30% in the second quarter but the Tigers made only 2 of 14 shots (14.3%).

Jones had 10 points, Harmon scored nine and Texas made 8 of 15 third-quarter shots to open up a 50-35 lead.

Prior to the game, Texas retired the jersey of Annette Smith-Knight (1981-86). Smith-Knight is the all-time leading scorer in Texas men’s and women’s basketball history with 2,523 points. Smith-Knight led the Longhorns to an undefeated national-championship season in 1986. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

