Morrin council approves more funds for water repairs

The Village of Morrin council approved extra funding for certain water infrastructure projects as costs unexpectedly grew. The decision was made at the Sept. 15 regular meeting of council.

Village Official Administrator (OA) Harold Johnsrude read a financial update regarding capital projects.

Johnsrude stated there were two parts to the report. The first was the water plant’s pump project which he reported was over budget plus the truck fill upgrade, which also went over budget.

The total extra cost was $6,331 for these two projects stated Johnsrude.

The OA noted stimulus grants were applied to these projects and the village had budgeted just over $5,000 but more money would have to be found.

Secondly, Johnsrude reported on four Morrin residences that had sewer lateral lines repaired.

The OA reported funding for these repairs was coming from the water/sewer restricted surplus account for a budget of $20,000.

However, it was reported the laterals for the four residences ended up costing about $32,000, with Public Works foreman Dave Benci reporting that hydrovac services increased the cost but had the advantage of protecting the sidewalk, along with what Johnsrude referred to as “investigational” costs.

Johnsrude noted this amounted to a roughly 50 per cent increase from budget, and would also require transfer of funds from the surplus account.

He made and passed a motion to transfer funds from the water/sewer restricted surplus account to cover the extra costs for the projects mentioned above.

Public Works report

As Benci was absent from the meeting, Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Annette Plachner presented the foreman’s regular report.

The report stated repairs to the water leak in the plant were completed, fire hydrant repair was completed Sept. 15 and the emergency pump upgrade project will begin soon and is expected to be done by the end of the year.

Johnsrude noted the fire hydrant repair project was the final outstanding item left to be addressed from the previous council.

Story continues

Bank transfer

Johnsrude made and passed a motion giving the CAO authority to transfer funds between the village bank accounts with her signature. It was mentioned beforehand that the village auditor suggested reducing the number of bank accounts the village uses as well.

The OA noted the village had seven bank accounts, many of which were unused. This was streamlined to two, as six of them were combined into one account called “deferred revenue” for grants.

Johnsrude added that the bank required a council resolution for the CAO’s transfer authority.

OA report

Johnsrude noted in a brief regular report that he anticipated a full council being sworn in after the upcoming municipal election, meaning his term guiding the Village of Morrin would be soon at an end.

He noted, however, he would be attending the first council meeting, the organizational meeting, after the election in October.

Election candidates

CAO Plachner noted after the meeting four candidates have filed papers to run for the three Village of Morrin council seats in the October election. Plachner added that other nomination packages had gone out but hadn’t been returned, so it was possible there could be more candidates.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review