MorphoSys to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / MorphoSys AG (MOR)(MOR) will present at the following virtual conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: June 3, 2020, 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST, 2:30pm BST)

Presenter: Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys,

Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 10, 2020, 8:50am EDT (2:50pm CEST, 1:50pm BST)

Presenter: Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys,

Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

Scroll to continue with content Ad

J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference

Date: June 18, 2020

Presenter: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys,

Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

JMP Hematology and Oncology Forum

Date: June 18, 2020

Presenter: Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys,

Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

PDF versions of the presentations will be provided at www.morphosys.com. Links to available webcasts will be filed under www.morphosys.com/conference-calls.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, 27 of which are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. MorphoSys most advanced proprietary product candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has ~500 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com



HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCER(R) are trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. XmAb(R) is a trademark of Xencor, Inc.

Story continues

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys

Investor Contact:

Dr. Julia Neugebauer

Director Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-179

Julia.Neugebauer@morphosys.com

Media Contacts:

Dr. Anca Alexandru

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26738

Anca.Alexandru@morphosys.com

Dr. Verena Kupas

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26814

Verena.Kupas@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/592481/MorphoSys-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Virtual-Investor-Conferences



