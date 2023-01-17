It's morphin' time: Original Power Rangers stars reunite for 30th anniversary Netflix special

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger. Three decades after becoming an afternoon phenomenon, members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast are reuniting for a scripted Netflix special celebrating the enduring legacy of Haim Saban's creation.

"Our Ranger family runs deep," Walter Emanuel Jones tells EW of getting to play Zack, the Black Ranger, 30 years later.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always stars Jones, David Yost (original Blue Ranger Billy), Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger, Kat, in season 3), as well as Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch (who joined the show in season 2 as the second Red Ranger, Rocky, Yellow Ranger, Aisha, and Black Ranger, Adam, respectively) — and EW has exclusive first-look video and photos of the stars on set.

POWER RANGERS: ONCE & ALWAYS

Hasbro/eOne Steve Cardenas, Walter Emanuel Jones, David Yost, and Catherine Sutherland in 'Power Rangers: Once & Always'.

For Yost — the longest-running original Ranger, who left the series in 1996 after four seasons and more than 200 episodes — the special is a reunion with all of the returning cast. But he says suiting up with Jones again is particularly special. "We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise," Yost explains of his costar, who himself calls their reunion "amazing. It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years."

Power Rangers

Hasbro/eOne

As described by the team behind the special, the new adventure sees the Rangers come "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

POWER RANGERS: ONCE & ALWAYS

Hasbro/eOne Steve Cardenas, David Yost, and Catherine Sutherland in 'Power Rangers: Once & Always'.

The special also features Barbara Goodson (voice of Rita Repulsa), Richard Horvitz (voice of Alpha 5), and new addition Charlie Kersh as Minh, the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini. (Trini was played by Thuy Trang, who died at 27 in 2001 after being involved in a car accident. There is no word if other original cast members are involved, or if the special will tribute original Green Ranger Tommy actor Jason David Frank, who died at 49 by suicide in 2022.)

POWER RANGERS: ONCE & ALWAYS

Hasbro/eOne David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, and Charlie Kersh in 'Power Rangers: Once & Always'.

And for fans eager for new eras of the Power Rangers franchise (which has been reinvented — or, ahem, morphed — more than 20 times), EW can reveal some new details about Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, which is slated to hit Netflix this fall.

The 30th season of Power Rangers is also the first since the franchise launched in 1993 that the entire Ranger team will return for a third season. As the Hasbro/eOne team puts it, "Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury continues the adventures of PowerRangers: Dino Fury, with the team embarking on a journey through outer space as they unlock new Cosmic powers and defend the universe against the returning infamous villain Lord Zedd.

Cosmic Fury will also see Dino Fury Pink Ranger Amelia (Hunter Deno) trade her suit for the Cosmic Fury Red Ranger suit, evolving into the first full-time female Red Ranger in franchise history. In fact, all the Rangers will have new costumes designed by Sarah Voon and new morphers and weapons designed by Tracey Collins.

POWER RANGERS Cosmic Fury

Hasbro

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 worldwide on Neftflix. Tune in to the Power Rangers Fanstream today at 11 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel for more Power Rangers news.

