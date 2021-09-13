Morphed Image Shared to Claim Men Attended Pro-Taliban Gathering in Burqas

A photograph purpotedly showing a man sitting, wearing a burqa in a hall full of burqa-clad women has been shared by several social media users with a claim that it shows men attending a gathering in a Kabul university that was organised to show support to the Taliban.

As per news reports, several hundred women came out in support of Taliban by carrying out rallies on the streets of Kabul, following strong criticism for not having women in the Taliban government.

We found that the face of the man was morphed on to the photograph of women in burqa to create a false narrative.

Also Read: Video Clip From a Movie Shared as Taliban Detaining Afghans in Panjshir

CLAIM

Hadeia Amiry, an Afghan diplomat, posted the viral photograph on Twitter and said, "Can someone explain this to me? Why #Taliban women have beard? Or they are undercover men, costumed as #women? Even in this platform, #Talibans are using women to show the world otherwise."

An archive of the post can be found here.

Several other users shared the image on Twitter with similar claims, archives of which can be found here and here.

Also Read: Video of Pak Scholar Shared as 'Taliban Chief Secy Talking About RSS'

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We conducted a reverse image search and found that the image of burqa-clad women sitting in a hall was shared by Afghan journalists and news agencies.

The head of TOLO News, Lotfullah Najafizada, shared the photograph on 11 September.

Pro-Taliban women gathering in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/G9GYNpzjNl — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) September 11, 2021

The photograph was also published by The Khama Press Agency, an Afghan news agency. The headline of the story said, "Tens of university students protest in support to Taliban in Kabul".

We found similar news reports national and international press that talked about similar pro-Taliban protest rallies.

Story continues

We compared the viral image with the image shared by Afghan journalists.

Comparison of viral photograph with the original one.

While comparing the two, we found that the several other parts of the photographs were the same while the photograph of a man was superimposed on that of woman wearing a burqa.

Evidently, a photograph of a woman wearing a burqa was morphed to create a false narrative and claim that men attended a pro-Taliban gathering.

Also Read: Video Clip From a Movie Shared as Taliban Detaining Afghans in Panjshir

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Morphed Image Shared to Claim Men Attended Pro-Taliban Gathering in BurqasWatch: Salman Khan Does The 'Towel Step' in Turkey While Shooting For 'Tiger 3' . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.