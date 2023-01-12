Morphe Cosmetics Parent Company Forma Brands Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

As Morphe Cosmetics recently announced its decision to close all of its U.S. stores, its parent company, Forma Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the state of Delaware.

The overarching company houses makeup brands such as Morphe, r.e.m beauty, Jaclyn Cosmetics and many more within its portfolio. Forma has reached a deal with lenders Jefferies and Cerberus Capital Management. Creditors will take over the wholesale operations from Forma and all its assets while providing $33 million USD of capital. "We will have additional financial resources available to invest in our multi-category portfolio, product launches, and innovative brand and marketing strategy as we advance our vision to inspire creativity, promote inclusivity, and connect with consumers around the world through beauty." Simon Cowell, President of Forma brands, stated in a press release.

As we know it, Forma Brand's most significant piece of buttered brands comes from Ariana Grande's brand, and there are no signs of slowing down as r.e.m. beauty has been running full steam. While there are no other words on what will happen to all of the other existing companies, we will stay tuned as the story develops.