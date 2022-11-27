Morocco World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - GETTY IMAGES

Morocco's aim was to avoid losing to Croatia in their opening World Cup match on Wednesday and the 0-0 draw they secured was a satisfactory result, coach Walid Regragui said.

"Our goal was to live for another day as defeat in the first match ends your hopes in the competition," Regragui told a post-match news conference.

The draw with the 2018 World Cup runners-up leaves Morocco facing Belgium in Group F on Sunday and then Canada next Thursday, when they could still have the hope of qualifying for the next round.

"We did our best, the goal was not to lose. I've only been here for two months and I'm proud of the players. We wanted to achieve another result, but in the end we are satisfied with the draw," said Regragui, who took over Morocco in September after coach Vahid Halilhodzic was fired.

"We will wait for the outcome of the Belgium match, and then we will look to qualify for the Last 16 against Canada," he said.

Morocco World Cup squad 2022

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira

Who is their best player?

Other than Hakim Ziyech, the team's standout player is undoubtedly Achraf Hakimi, who plays at right back for Paris Saint-Germain. Despite being born in Spain, Hakimi has represented Morocco since under-17 level, before making his full debut in 2016.

Telegraph readers rated Ziyech the best Morocco player in their opening match against Croatia with a rating of 7.5, level with midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

What are Morocco's results and fixtures?

Group F

November 23: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

November 27: Belgium vs Morocco

December 1: Canada vs Morocco

What is Morocco's World Cup record?

As an independent nation, Morocco has taken part in five World Cup finals, competing before 1958 as part of France. Their highest finish came in 1986, when they progressed from the group stage to play West Germany in Mexico. They were knocked-out by the eventual finalists 1-0.

