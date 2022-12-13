Morocco World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Shutterstock/Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

Sofyan Amrabat, the breakout star of Morocco's miraculous journey to the World Cup semi-final, says the team can go on to win the whole thing.

The Fiorentina midfielder, who has attracted tentative interest from Liverpool, will be key in attempts to shackle tournament favourites France.

Confidence is sky-high within the unfancied squad, who have yet to concede a goal against four top European opponents, Croatia, Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

"Why not," said Amrabat of the team's hopes of eventually lifting the trophy on Sunday. The midfielder, who sits in front of the back four and gets his huge legs in where it hurts, has been brilliant throughout the tournament.

Portugal were afforded little time and space to get going in the final third and Amrabat's tackling and strong running was relentless in a 1-0 quarter-final victory. "We defended really well, not only against Portugal but the whole tournament," he added.

Morocco are the first African team to compete in the semi-finals after their courageous, backs-to-the-wall victory at Al Thumama Stadium. Youssef En-Nesyri was the hero for the injury-hit Atlas Lions with a superb first-half header.

Morocco are the most well-drilled outfit at the World Cup. Walid Regragui, the manager who took over only this year, says the team's success is dependent on them committing to a gameplan rather than relying on their few stellar names, such as Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.

"We have elite players Ziyech at Chelsea and Maz (Noussair Mazraoui) at Bayern, but we have a team that can win games," he said. "I said we have to go out and have no regrets and we have shown it is possible for African teams to get to the semi-finals and maybe even in the final."

This is the least experienced team and manager imaginable for this stage of the tournament. But Regragui believes that can be worked to the team's advantage.

"When you play this competition, you have the small team and the big team but when you are the small team you have to dream and believe," he said. "Football is the best sport in the world, you can believe and dream and it is a big message for the world and now I think the world is with Morocco."

Morocco World Cup squad 2022

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira

Who is their best player?

Other than Hakim Ziyech, the team's standout player is undoubtedly Achraf Hakimi, who plays at right back for Paris Saint-Germain. Despite being born in Spain, Hakimi has represented Morocco since under-17 level, before making his full debut in 2016.

Telegraph readers rated Ziyech the best Morocco player in their opening match against Croatia with a rating of 7.5, level with midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

What are Morocco's results and fixtures?

Morocco face France in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday December 14, kick-off at 7pm (GMT).

Group F

November 23: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

November 27: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

December 1: Canada 1 Morocco 2

Round of 16

December 6: Morocco 0 Spain 0; Morocco win 3-0 on penalties

Quarter-final

December 10: Morocco 1 Portugal 0

Semi-final

December 14: France vs Morocco

What is Morocco's World Cup record?

As an independent nation, Morocco has taken part in five World Cup finals, competing before 1958 as part of France. Their highest finish came in 1986, when they progressed from the group stage to play West Germany in Mexico. They were knocked-out by the eventual finalists 1-0.

