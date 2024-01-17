Morocco vs Tanzania LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Morocco vs Tanzania LIVE!

Morocco kick off their Africa Cup of Nations tournament this evening having been heavily fancied to go far. It is a tough Group F which also features past winners DR Congo and Zambia, who face off after the game.

The Atlas Lions impressed plenty with their run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, and will consider anything less than matching that achievement in Ivory Coast a significant disappointment. Achraf Hakimi is the star name, but Premier League fans will be firmly aware of both Hakim Ziyech and Sofyan Amrabat's talents.

Tanzania stand in their way of making a fast start today, and are unlikely to pose too much of a threat. Tanzania missed the last AFCON, and lost all three games of the 2019 tournament, but are they hopes of getting on the board this time around should forward Mbwana Samatta bring his A game. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Morocco vs Tanzania latest updates

Kick-off time: 5pm GMT, Stade Mohammed V

How to watch: Sky Sports

Morocco XI

Tanzania XI

Score prediction: Atlas Lions keep roaring

17:06 , Alex Young

6min: It's a poor corner, straight into Bono's arms.

17:06 , Alex Young

5min: Though Tanzania aren't here to make up numbers. They've won an early corner, but first the referees' mics need a quick fix.

17:04 , Alex Young

3min: Morocco straight on the front foot, as expected. They won't be messing around today against who are expected to be the Group F whipping boys.

Kick-off!

17:01 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

16:56 , Alex Young

Time for the national anthems. The stadium may not be full but plenty of noise from the those there.

16:52 , Alex Young

Almost ready. The substitutes are making their way to the bench as the starting XIs line up in the tunnel.

16:44 , Alex Young

The atmosphere is building.

(AP)

Prep

16:31 , Alex Young

Morocco players are checking out the pitch.

وصول منتخبنا الوطني لملعب المباراة



Our National Team is here 🏟️#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/Pf4Ul1HPxP — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) January 17, 2024

16:19 , Alex Young

So, big guns Hakimi, Amrabat and Ziyech start for Morocco. Premier League fans will also be aware of former Wolves defender Saiss.

Tanzania boast an Aldershot defender (Mnoga) and Wealdstone striker (Allarakhia) in their starting lineup, while a Boreham Wood midfielder (Sagaf) and Ilkeston Town striker (Starkis) are on the bench.

Teams in full

16:09 , Alex Young

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, Ezzalzouli, En-Nesyri

Tanzania XI: Manula; Mnoga, Miroshi, Hamad, Nondo; Hussein, Mao, Abbas, M’Mombwa; Samatta, Allarakhia

Tanzania XI

16:05 , Alex Young

...and their opponents!

Kikosi cha Timu ya Taifa “Taifa Stars” kitakachoanza kwenye mchezo wa AFCON dhidi ya Morocco kwenye uwanja wa Laurent Pokou (Stade Laurent Pokou), Ivory Coast.



@TaifaStars_ @CAF_Online #AFCON2023 #AFRICANFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0BygVClv2H — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) January 17, 2024

Morocco XI

15:48 , Alex Young

Here's how the Atlas Lions look!

تشكيلة المنتخب الوطني أمام منتخب تنزانيا



📋 National Team lineup against Tanzania#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/5ifYZAeJLg — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) January 17, 2024

15:34 , Alex Young

It's a slightly quieter day at Afcon today, with just the two fixtures.

Morocco take on Tanzania shortly to kick off Group F before DR Congo take on Zambia in the other group game.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui on AFCON chances

15:20 , Alex Young

"For our first match the most important thing is to play with a squad who are all available for selection. We have established a style of play that we want to use at the Cup of Nations.

"We think that the heat could be decisive in deciding who will win. These are difficult conditions for our players, who nevertheless did what was necessary against Sierra Leone to impose themselves and produce an enjoyable game.

"Of course, there are still details to be corrected, but we are confident in our potential. "We have supporters and our people behind us. We don't want to disappoint them. We are all looking forward to reliving the same emotions as during the 2022 World Cup."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche on Morocco

15:10 , Alex Young

"I spoke out a month ago, saying they are one of the best teams in the world. They reached the semi-final.

"They are not a team that win by luck, they win with their abilities. They deserve."

Score prediction

14:59 , Alex Young

Such was their showing at the World Cup, it would be a major shock to see the Atlas Lions fail to get their campaign off with a win.

Morocco to win 2-1.

Team news

14:51 , Alex Young

Morocco are one of the favourites to lift the AFCON trophy after becoming the first African side to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The Atlas Lions boast Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi and Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat among his squad, will be without defender Noussair Mazraoui through injury.

Tanzania, who have made the finals for just the third time, have included four players in their squad who are currently plying their trade at non-league level in England.

Defender Haji Mnoga, who is on loan at Aldershot from Portsmouth, Wealdstone frontman Tarryn Allarakhia and Boreham Wood midfielder Mohammed Sagaf are all playing in the National League, while forward Ben Starkie is on the books at Northern Premier League Premier Division Ilkeston Town.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Morocco vs Tanzania

14:42 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4.55pm ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:37 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations clash between Morocco and Tanzania.

It's the first game of a tricky looking Group F and one which the Atlas Lions will expect to come through unscathed.

Kick-off is a 5pm GMT. Stick with us.