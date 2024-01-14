Morocco vs Tanzania: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Morocco are one of the favourites heading into this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Having made history at the 2022 World Cup by becoming the first African side to reach the semi-final stage, plenty is expected of the Atlas Lions.

Only once before have they lifted the AFCON title and that came way back in 1976 but now feels like the right time.

Boasting some huge talent across some of Europe’s biggest clubs, they will be under pressure to make a statement in their opening fixture.

Tanzania, despite being easy on the eye at times, lack much in the way of firepower and look a favourable opponent to start your campaign against.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Morocco vs Tanzania is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday 17 January, 2024.

The Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro will host.

Where to watch Morocco vs Tanzania

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4.55pm ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the Sky Go website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Morocco vs Tanzania team news

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is a doubt having carried an injury into the tournament, meaning Attiat Allah will likely deputise at left-back.

Ayoub El Kaabi and Tarik Tissoudali are options to cover and compete with Youssef En-Nesyri, who starred at the World Cup.

English-based Haji Mnoga, Tarryn Allarakhia and Anthony Ben Starkie will be hoping to feature for Tanzania.

Doubt: Noussair Mazraoui may not feature (AP)

Morocco vs Tanzania prediction

Such was their showing at the World Cup, it would be a major shock to see the Atlas Lions fail to get their campaign off with a win.

Morocco to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Morocco wins: 3

Draws: 0

Tanzania wins: 1

Morocco vs Tanzania latest odds

Morocco to win: 2/7

Draw: 4/1

Tanzania to win: 10/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.