Morocco vs Spain: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Morocco’s reward for winning a World Cup group also containing Belgium and Croatia is a World Cup last-16 clash with Spain.
Still, while that is hardly an enviable opponent, the Atlas Lions have impressed. Into the knockout rounds for the first time since 1986, only an own goal has breached their defence thus far and few can doubt their quality going forward.
La Roja, meanwhile, endured a mixed group stage. Fantastic against Costa Rica, functional against Germany and flaky against Japan, Luis Enrique’s team still have a lot to prove.
Into the drama of the knockouts, it looks a fascinating game.
Here’s everything you need to know..
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | Best Images and Moments
Date, kick-off time and venue
The World Cup last-16 clash is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday December 6, 2022.
The Education City Stadium in Doha will host.
Where to watch Morocco vs Spain
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting at 2pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the game for free online via the ITVX app and ITV website.
LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Morocco vs Spain latest team news
Cesar Azpilicueta and Dani Olmo missed training after the defeat to Japan with knocks, as did David Raya, but are expected to be ft for Spain.
Luis Enrique largely rotated his line-up for that game so will recall Jordi Alba and Aymeric Laporte to his defence. Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio are competing to start up front.
Morocco boss Walid Regragu, meanwhile, was afforded the chance of bringing off star players Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi during their last outing.
Morocco vs Spain prediction
The Atlas Lions are riding the crest of a wave at the moment. So strong defensively and against a Spain team not packed with goals (Costa Rica game aside), pulling off a shock cannot be ruled out.
Morocco to win 2-0.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Morocco wins: 0
Draws: 1
Spain wins: 2
Morocco vs Spain latest odds
Morocco to win: 11/2
Draws: 11/4
Spain to win: 6/10
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.