Morocco vs Spain, World Cup 2022 last 16: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui promised more is to come from his side, who advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 36 years after beating Canada.

Morocco needed a point to ensure they would advance regardless of the result in Group F runners-up Croatia's meeting with Belgium, which finished in a goalless draw.

Regragui credited the victory to an infusion of homegrown philosophy and inspiration from further afield, and his side will play Group E runners-up Spain next.

He added: "We didn't come just to play or to say 'oh, we almost got close'. Of course we want to play our own game. Our first half, the way we played, we will duplicate it. But this is not the time for this. We need to get the results and do as all European or South American teams do, Argentina, France. We need to emulate them.

"We needed to duplicate the play of European teams with our own values, so we needed to marry and mix the two. We need to actually, in the future, have the rigorous, tactical approach with the European style with our own identity. And, if we did this, we would win."

When is Morocco vs Spain?

The match is on Tuesday, December 6.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time and 10am EST).

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown on either BBC or ITV. Telegraph Sport will also be running a live blog on the game – you can bookmark this page now and return on Tuesday to follow along with our coverage.

How have Morocco fared so far?

Morocco progressed from what looked a challenging Group F as winners – eking out a goalless draw in their opener against 2018 runners-up Croatia, before beating Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1 in their final game.

What are Spain saying?

Spain coach Luis Enrique was critical of his team despite them making the knockout stages after they threw away a lead and lost 2-1 to Japan to finish second in Group E.

"I am not happy at all. Yes, we have qualified, I would have liked to be on top of winning this game. This was impossible because in five minutes, Japan scored two goals... we were out, we were dismantled," Enrique said.

The 52-year-old coach rejected the idea that he had got his team selection or tactics wrong.

"I didn't miss anything, because we tried it all. We had strikers playing infield, we tried to create the chances. They were defending aggressively, they were closing down the spaces," he said.

"And of course with those aspects, you are going to be in danger... this is what happens in football, and how can you manage this collapse that we suffered?

With all four teams still in contention, the group reached a wild climax as the Spaniards took the lead and dominated, only for Japan to come roaring back to ensure Germany's 4-2 win over Costa Rica was not enough to overtake either of them.

Enrique said that he was not aware that Spain were on course to head out of the tournament when Costa Rica led Germany. "If I had found out, I would have had a heart attack," he said.

How have Spain got on so far?

It's been a bit of a mixed bag. They laid down a marker by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game, then drew with Germany, before being stunned by Japan in their final game.

Spain vs Morocco results history

The two teams have played each other three times – with two wins for Spain and one draw. Their last meeting, at the 2018 World Cup, finished 2-2.

What is Morocco's World Cup record?

Morocco have taken part in five World Cup finals as an independent nation, competing before 1958 as part of France. Their highest finish came in 1986, when they progressed from the group stage to play West Germany in Mexico. They were knocked-out by the eventual finalists 1-0.

What is Spain's World Cup record?

Spain have qualified for every World Cup since 1978, but failed to make it past the quarter-final stage every time – apart from 2010 when they won the tournament.

A star-studded line-up containing Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Xavi, Iniesta, David Villa and Fernando Torres came out on top against Netherlands in the final, thanks to Andreas Iniesta's extra-time winner.

Latest odds

  • Spain 4/7

  • Morocco 6/1

  • Draw 11/4

