Morocco vs Spain LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The last quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup will be decided today with fewer matches at the whole tournament holding more intrigue than Morocco’s clash with Spain. Unfancied as they travelled to Qatar, the incredibly well-supported Atlas Lions have been perhaps the surprise of the winter.

Topping a group featuring Belgium, Croatia and Canada was no mean feat for Morocco but they can go one better this afternoon by downing Spain to reach the last eight of a World Cup for the first time in their history. Of course, that is no easy task in itself.

Luis Enrique will welcome back a number of star players to Spain’s team in Al Rayyan after several were rested for a jarring defeat to Japan that left them as runners-up in Group E, although some would say the draw has been kind to them. Follow Morocco vs Spain LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Education City Stadium!

Morocco - Spain

Nizaar Kinsella at Education City Stadium

14:38 , Alex Young

“I am inside Education City Stadium after a 4-minute walk around the perimeter. These facilities are vast in Qatar but it did help me see a lot of the supporters on the way around. There's a staggering number of Morocco fans at this match and they will outnumber Spain by some distance. Will it help? We shall see.”

14:33 , Alex Young

Morocco start today's game as underdogs but they are ready to play another "final" to upset the 2010 champions, 36 years after their last appearance at this stage of the tournament.

"It's going to be a very difficult game against one of the best teams in the world, they're among the top favourites," coach Walid Regragui said.

"We have, however, our own qualities, and we've had an extra day of recuperation. If we can knock them out, it will be a big surprise.

"I told the players, before the World Cup, we're playing only finals here. We've played three finals in the group phase and now it's our fourth final."

14:28 , Alex Young

Nizaar Kinsella checks in.

14:09 , Alex Young

Hundreds of Morocco fans have flown into Qatar over the last few days in a mad scramble for last-minute tickets.

Reuters report that Morocco's matches have also been testing for organisers: there was pushing and shoving outside the stadium as ticketless fans gathered ahead of its Dec. 1 defeat of Canada, with some trying to climb the fence.

Desperate to attend today's match, more than 1,000 Moroccan fans gathered at the official ticketing office on Monday night. Reuters journalists saw at least two scuffles and riot police deploy as the crowd swelled.

One fan said many had left empty-handed. Some said they had come after seeing social media posts saying the Moroccan embassy and football association would distribute free tickets.

The Moroccan embassy said on Twitter that it had handed out 500 tickets to Moroccans living in Qatar. The Moroccan football team's official Facebook page had said FIFA had made 5,000 extra tickets available for Morocco fans.

Hakimi passed fit

13:55 , Alex Young

As for Morocco, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Achraf Hakimi overcame injury issues to start in the win over Canada and keep their place.

Walid Regragui has enjoyed a strong degree of consistency with his line-up during the World Cup and he is likely to trust his regular XI from the start against Spain.

Poor Alvaro

13:51 , Alex Young

Luis Enrique has recalled several of his key players to Spain’s starting line-up for today’s last-16 clash with Morocco at the World Cup, but Alvaro Morata again misses out.

Aymeric Laporte and Jordi Alba return after sitting out the defeat to Japan but Marcos Llorente is favoured ahead of Dani Carvajal and Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back.

Chelsea’s Azpilicueta did not train on Friday due to a knock to his leg, along with Dani Olmo and reserve goalkeeper David Raya. Olmo is fit to start.

Up front, the key question was whether Alvaro Morata or Marco Asensio will get the nod to spearhead the attack, and it’s the latter alongside Ferran Torres.

Spain XI

13:38 , Alex Young

Alvaro Morata misses out!

Spain XI: Simon; Marcos Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Morocco XI

13:38 , Alex Young

As expected.

Morocco XI: Bono; Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saïss, Hakimi; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Boufal, En-Nesyri, Ziyech

13:30 , Alex Young

Luis Enrique is not concerned by Spain's loss to Japan, insisting: "I couldn't care less about the result, I want to control what I can control as a coach.

"I encourage my players to forget about the result too, the result will come.

"Football is not always a fair game. I'm convinced we have more merits than Morocco. If we don't, I'll be totally fine.

"Our philosophy is the same. We try and entertain the fans so they have fun watching us. We shouldn't just go and get the victory, we need to entertain the spectators."

Morocco the locals’ favs

13:12 , Alex Young

As the last Arab team at the World Cup, Morocco have become arguably the most popular side on the ground in Qatar.

Morocco are the final hope of a country from outside Europe and South America reaching the last eight. A feat the Atlas Lions have never before achieved.

Locals and migrants have been getting behind Walid Regragui’s side, who topped their group ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada. The Atlas Lions conceded just one goal in three group matches and are optimistic of their chances against a Spain side who were stunned by Japan.

This is only the second time in six World Cup appearances that Morocco have reached the last 16, and they lost their previous knock-out game in 1986.

But the prospect of a Muslim country in the quarter-finals has generated excitement among Qataris, who seemed to have more interest in Brazil and Argentina at the start of the tournament.

Score prediction: Atlas Lions to make history

13:01 , Alex Young

The Atlas Lions are riding the crest of a wave at the moment.

So strong defensively and against a Spain team not packed with goals - Costa Rica game aside - pulling off a shock cannot be ruled out.

Morocco to win 2-0.

Spain team news: Morata pushing to start

12:53 , Alex Young

Cesar Azpilicueta and Dani Olmo missed training after the defeat to Japan with knocks, as did David Raya, but are expected to be fit for Spain.

Luis Enrique largely rotated his line-up for that game so will recall Jordi Alba and Aymeric Laporte to his defence. Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio are competing to start up front.

Morocco team news: Unchanged XI

12:44 , Alex Young

Morocco boss Walid Regragu was afforded the chance of bringing off star players Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi during their last outing, so they will be well rested.

It will likely be an untouched line-up from the Atlas Lions.

How to watch

12:38 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting at 2pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the game for free online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Welcome

12:29 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup last-16 clash between Morocco and Spain.

The African nation have reached this stage for just the second time, and the first since 1986. La Roja will be looking to reach their seventh quarter-final.

We have Nizaar Kinsella at the Education City Stadium ahead of kick-off at 3pm GMT. Stick with us.