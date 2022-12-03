Morocco vs Spain lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest for World Cup 2022 last-16 tie

Spain boss Luis Enrique has big decisions to make when picking his starting line-up to face Morocco in the World Cup last-16 on Tuesday.

Up front, the key question is whether Alvaro Morata or Marco Asensio will get the nod to spearhead the attack, with the possibility of both starting if the coach chooses to leave Ferran Torres on the bench.

Whoever does not start will be the first reserve off the bench, likely leading to Luis Enrique playing down the importance of the selection call - particularly as all three have already scored at this World Cup.

Dani Olmo will complete the attack in front of a settled midfield and the rotated defence seen in the defeat against Japan will make way for the Morocco clash.

Aymeric Laporte and Jordi Alba will return while Dani Carvajal is favoured ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back after their gametime was split evenly in the group stage.

Chelsea’s Azpilicueta did not train on Friday due to a knock to his leg, along with Olmo and reserve goalkeeper David Raya. The Spain squad enjoyed a day off on Saturday and several posted pictures from the beach or out and about in Qatar.

As for Morocco, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Achraf Hakimi overcame injury issues to start in the win over Canada.

Walid Regragui has enjoyed a strong degree of consistency with his line-up during the World Cup and he is likely to trust his regular XI from the start against Spain.

Selim Amallah and Abdelhamid Sabiri will compete to fill the final spot in central midfield.

Predicted Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Predicted Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Olmo, Morata, Torres.