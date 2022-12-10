Morocco vs Portugal: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

George Flood
·3 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Morocco will look to carry their historic World Cup run further today when they take on Portugal in the quarter-finals.

The Atlas Lions are enjoying an incredible campaign in Qatar and have reached the last eight for the very first time after a stunning penalty shootout upset of Spain, and also topping a tough Group F ahead of European giants Croatia and Belgium.

They face another massive test to reach the semi-finals, with Portugal turning in arguably the most impressive display of the World Cup so far against Switzerland on Tuesday.

After Fernando Santos made the huge decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo following his antics against South Korea, replacement Goncalo Ramos of Benfica destroyed Murat Yakin’s team with a stylish hat-trick in a 6-1 demolition that rivalled - and probably surpassed - only Brazil’s dominance seen so far.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | Best Images and Moments

Morocco players lift up goalkeeper Bono after beating Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time (REUTERS)
Goncalo Ramos celebrates a hat-trick for Portugal in the last-16 (REUTERS)
Brazil players make tribute to Pele after reports of his ill health (AFP via Getty Images)
Croatia defeat Japan in the first penalty shootout of the 2022 World Cup (Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham relaxes after his star dislay against Senegal (The FA via Getty Images)
Aziz Behich comes within inches of completing an unlikely Australia comeback against Argentina in the last-16 (Getty Images)
Vincent Aboubakar celebrates a famous winner for Cameroon against Brazil (AFP via Getty Images)
Luis Suarez stunned as his last World Cup ends in an early exit (Getty Images)
South Korea celebrate knocking out Uruguay with a last-minuter winner in the group stage (Getty Images)
Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma appears to have the ball over the line before crossing it for a goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar (AP)
Germany players stand dejected at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E campaign and match v Costa Rica (AFP via Getty Images)
Date, kick-off time and venue

Morocco vs Portugal is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday December 10, 2022.

The match will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Where to watch Morocco vs Portugal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 2pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Morocco vs Portugal team news

It will be fascinating to see if Santos sticks to his guns on Ronaldo, who did come off the bench for a late cameo against Switzerland as fans demanded to see him, having a goal chalked off for offside.

Though Portugal can thrive with their talisman, they battered their last-16 opponents without him, playing such brilliant fluid football. Ramos can surely not be dropped.

Otavio was back in the Portugal line-up against Switzerland, meanwhile, though the injured Danilo remained sidelined. Nuno Mendes is out and Joao Cancelo will hope for a recall from the bench.

Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal all returned for Morocco against Spain after being rested, while Achraf Hakimi coolly chipped home the winning spot-kick after ankle trouble.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two penalties in the shootout after being a late withdrawal against Belgium through illness. West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd’s status will be closely monitored after he was forced off in the last-16, while fellow defender Romain Saiss also had a knock.

Morocco vs Portugal prediction

It has been an incredible showing from Morocco so far and their performances will certainly live long in the memory.

Spain, Belgium and Canada have all been brushed aside by Walid Regragui’s talented outfit, with Croatia held in a campaign that will never be forgotten.

They will no doubt revel in another opportunity to thrive as big underdogs, but this is surely likely to prove a step too far.

Portugal looked outstanding against the usually-solid Swiss after an inconsistent World Cup so far, with Ronaldo’s dropping seeming to galvanise the squad, who were utterly sensational.

Portugal to win, 2-0.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Fans

England and Wales fans (Jeremy Selwyn)
Ghana (AFP via Getty Images)
Japan (Getty Images)
England (PA)
Brazil (AFP via Getty Images)
France (PA)
Wales (Getty Images)
South Korea’ (AFP via Getty Images)
USA (Getty Images)
Cameroon (AFP via Getty Images)
Costa Rica (AFP via Getty Images)
Head to head (h2h) history and results

The only two previous meetings between these two nations have come at World Cups, with Morocco winning 3-1 in Mexico in 1986 before Portugal won 1-0 in Russia four years ago, with an early Ronaldo goal knocking their opponents out of the tournament at the group stage.

Portugal wins: 1

Morocco wins: 1

Draws: 0

Morocco vs Portugal match odds

Morocco to qualify: 14/5

Portugal to qualify: 1/4

Draw (90 mins): 27/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

