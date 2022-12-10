Morocco vs Portugal, World Cup 2022 quarter-final live: score and latest updates as Ronaldo starts on the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo takes his place on the subs bench - AFP

03:04 PM

4 minutes

Ruben Neves at times is dropping between Dias and Pepe to make it a back three when Portugal build play. The game has already settled into the expected pattern with Morocco sitting in their defensive shape. Attiyat-Allah catches Dalot with a late challenge and Portugal have the chance to deliver into the box from the right touchline.

03:02 PM

2 minutes

Portugal looking to play forward early to turn Morocco's defence around, but with no success. Interesting nonetheless that they have attempted some long balls rather than rolling the ball between the centre-backs like Spain did. Morocco yet to get out of their half or establish any possession.

03:00 PM

KICK OFF!

Portugal get us under way in their away white strip.

02:58 PM

As is tradition at this tournament

There is a giant World Cup on the pitch before kick-off.

General view of a giant replica World Cup trophy inside the stadium - REUTERS

02:55 PM

The two teams are on the way out

Some empty seats around the Al-Thumama Stadium. Time for the anthems, starting with Morocco's.

Expect them to sit off and attempt to soak up pressure in the early stages. Portugal have to move the ball with more purpose than Spain and have more dynamic movement from their forwards.

02:53 PM

Morocco midfielder Ounahi receiving treatment in the warm-up

Hopefully this is nothing too serious, Morocco are already missing a couple of important players.

Morocco's midfielder #08 Azzedine Ounahi receives medical attention before the Qatar 2022 World Cup - AFP

02:51 PM

Some congestion on the way into the stadium

ITV's Angus Scott reporting that hundreds of ticketless fans are causing problems outside the stadium, making it difficult for those with tickets to get in.

02:47 PM

Both teams going through their warm-ups

Ruben Dias (C) warms up with teammates before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup - AFP

Morocco players warm up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

02:44 PM

The Panenka hero Achraf Hakimi

Without a doubt the star player in this Morocco team and probably the most complete full-back in the tournament. Portugal play with Joao Felix floating from the left, so there might be some space for him to gallop forward.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

02:29 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo warming up with the subs

World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal - AFP

02:28 PM

A couple of important absentees for Morocco

Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui are both out injured, which means two changes to the first-choice back four which has conceded just one goal in this tournament.

In fairness, back-up central defender El Yamiq fared well when called upon against Spain, but is still a massive blow. Much of Morocco's attacking threat comes from the delivery of full-backs Mazraoui and Hakimi.

02:20 PM

Morocco one of the best supported teams at this tournament

Morocco fans pose for a picture inside the stadium before the match - REUTERS

02:13 PM

Now you know the team news, predict the score

You can compare your prediction with other readers' using our predictor tool. Will Portugal look better in Ronaldo's absence or will Morocco cause another shock?

02:07 PM

Team news: Ronaldo stays on bench for Portugal, Aguerd absent for Morocco

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiyat Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Sabiri, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Ezzalzouli, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Jabrane

Portugal: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otavio, Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix

Subs: Rui Patricio, Joao Palhinha, Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Jose Sa, William Carvalho, Leao, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Joao Cancelo, Ricardo Horta, Matheus Luiz, Silva.

02:04 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph's Sport live coverage of Portugal vs Morocco, as the African side look to qualify for the last four for the first time ever against Portugal aiming to become world champions for the first time in Qatar.

This is the third ever meeting between the sides, with both previous encounters coming at the World Cup. Morocco won a group-stage clash 3-1 in June 1986, before Portugal triumphed 1-0 at the group stage in Russia 2018 with Ronaldo's fourth-minute goal proving the winner.

Bruno Fernandes and Portugal will have to be alert to the threat of an upset posed by Morocco in their quarter-final clash after Walid Regragui's side stunned Spain.

Portugal were effective if unremarkable in the group stage, but they certainly released their attacking flair in the last 16, demolishing Switzerland 6-1 in one of the standout performances by any team at Qatar 2022 after Goncalo Ramos came in for the benched Cristiano Ronaldo and scored a hat-trick.

Given the 21-year-old's impact and Portugal's attacking cohesion after the 37-year-old was dropped. It seems likely he will be benched once again in their upcoming quarter-final clash.

Whoever Fernando Santos' selects, they will come up against a tough Morocco side, with the best defence in the tournament so far-only conceding one goal- an own goal against Canada.

And Bruno Fernandes insists Portugal will not be taking anything for granted. "It's a difficult game and Morocco are a really good team.

"They came first in the group, beating Spain, so we are aware of their qualities. We want to play the best game, as always, but we have to focus on ourselves and understand what we need to do to win our game."

"That's the most important thing; that we do our game, do our job to get through. We know it will be a really difficult game."

Stay tuned for team news, build-up, and full coverage and you can also follow build-up to England vs France, with our live coverage beginning at 5pm.