Morocco vs Portugal LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Simon Collings and George Flood
·10 min read
Morocco vs Portugal LIVE!

A historic World Cup quarter-final takes place in Al Thumama today as Morocco look to qualify for the last four for the first time ever against a Portugal team aiming to stake their claim to become world champions in Qatar.

Fernando Santos’ typically wily Selecao side have perhaps gone under the radar during the tournament, or at least were until they smashed six past Switzerland in the last round with the help of hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos. Portugal’s team news has once again seen Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the starting lineup but Morocco have been hit by two key injuries to Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui.

Morocco have much of Africa and the Arab world behind them having stunned Spain on penalties in the last-16, elevating them to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi have led a team that has only conceded one goal all tournament. Follow Morocco vs Portugal live below, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco vs Portugal updates

  • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT | Al Thumama Stadium

  • How to watch: ITV1

  • Morocco team news: Aguerd and Mazraoui out

  • Portugal team news: Ronaldo benched again

  • Evening Standard score prediction

Morocco - Portugal

14:55 , George Flood

Here come the teams!

Still scores of empty seats at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Television broadcasters suggest that there are a lot of ticketless fans outside the ground trying to get in.

Seems to be causing issues for those with tickets getting in.

Any more updates on that as we get them.

For now though, the national anthems. Morocco up first...

14:53 , George Flood

Final preparations!

Portugal will not need reminding that they were the team Morocco beat in a stunning 3-1 victory to reach the World Cup knockouts back in Mexico in 1986.

Portugal won the last encounter, with Ronaldo scoring early in the group stages to send the Atlas Lions home in Russia four years ago.

Simon Collings at Al Thumama Stadium

14:45 , George Flood

PA announcer: “Just how loud can these Portuguese fans be?” We don’t know as the music is deafening. And yes, don’t care I sound like an old man.

Simon Collings at Al Thumama Stadium

14:44 , George Flood

Expecting this stadium to be a sea of Moroccan fans. There were plenty milling about outside the ground and also in central Doha today.

The nation’s official airline laid on seven additional flights from Morocco to Qatar in order for more fans to attend the biggest football match in the country’s history.

14:41 , George Flood

The dual absence of Aguerd and Mazraoui is a major blow for Morocco, though I remember Yahia Attiyat Allah impressing against the Belgians in that remarkable group-stage victory.

West Ham fans will be feeling very nervous about Aguerd, who suffered an ankle injury in pre-season straight after signing for the club and has only made four appearances since returning.

Another lengthy absence would be a bitter pill for David Moyes and Co to swallow.

14:27 , George Flood

A penny for his thoughts right about now...

Felix and Fernandes ‘liberated’ by Ronaldo relegation

14:21 , George Flood

Even the most ardent Ronaldo fan cannot argue with how slick Portugal looked with him not starting against Switzerland.

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings wrote yesterday about how Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes in particular “looked liberated” after stepping out of the captain’s sizable shadow, ably supported by hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

Fernando Santos has spoken of his desire to have “fluidity” in attack, and Felix and Fernandes bring just that. They both play out wide, but drift inside to find space and are given freedom to cause problems.

Fernandes is enjoying a dream World Cup and has established himself as Portugal’s main man. He has been directly involved in five goals, which is the most by a Portuguese player at a World Cup since Eusebio and Jose Torres in 1966.

If Portugal are to navigate their way past Morocco and into a semi-final with England or France, then the Manchester United midfielder is likely to be key. Felix will play a crucial role, too. He has fallen out of favour at Atletico Madrid, clashing with manager Diego Simeone over the style of the team.

Read the article in full here

Ronaldo reaction to benching

14:13 , George Flood

So no Ronaldo again for Portugal today, which is hardly a major shock given how well they fared against the Swiss without their usual talisman.

Still, it remains a brave approach from Fernando Santos, who had this to say when asked about how Ronaldo handled the high-profile benching this week.

“We did have a conversation and it would have been very bad if we did not have that conversation. Since I took the helm we needed to talk and have a close relationship with the players – that’s my approach,” he said in a lengthy press conference answer on Friday.

“He’s the captain of our squad and with what he represents for Portuguese football, for the Portuguese people and the national team, naturally I needed to talk to him. So when we had this conversation it was on match day, after lunch. The only conversation was on that day and I explained why he would not play.

“We met and I explained why he would not be one of the starters, so he would not be surprised. In my office, I told him in terms of strategy it is better if you don’t play; I would save him for the second half if need be.

“Cristiano, for obvious reasons, was not very happy about it. He has always been a starting player. “He said: ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea?’ But we had a normal conversation. I explained my viewpoints, he accepted. We had a frank and normal conversation.”

The stage is set!

13:59 , Marc Mayo

Al Thumama Stadium, just south of Doha, hosts its final game of the 2022 World Cup today.

It has already proven a good-luck charm for Morocco, as their wins over Belgium and Canada in the groups took place here.

Morocco hit by injuries in defence

13:55 , Marc Mayo

No Nayef Aguerd or Noussair Mazraoui for Morocco today - both are injured and do not even feature as substitutes.

In come Jawad El Yamiq and Yahia Attiyat Allah.

Otherwise, the Atlas Lions are unchanged.

One change for Portugal

13:52 , Marc Mayo

Ruben Neves is given the nod over William Carvalho in the midfield.

No Cristiano Ronaldo, he is on the bench with Goncalo Ramos once again up top.

Today’s Portugal team

13:45 , Marc Mayo

Portugal XI (4-2-3-1): Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.

How Morocco line up

13:41 , Marc Mayo

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiyat Allah; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Calm before the storm

13:36 , Marc Mayo

Portugal looked in good spirits as they went on a morning walk in Qatar.

Behind the scenes at Morocco

13:31 , Marc Mayo

A spot of pool has been helping the Morocco players relax ahead of today’s game.

Team news coming up!

13:26 , Marc Mayo

We should soon discover our starting line-ups for Morocco and Portugal.

Lots of Premier League interest today

13:20 , Marc Mayo

West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech are two star performers of this Morocco team.

Portugal have a host of English-based talent, including Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, Wolves’ Jose Sa and Ruben Neves plus Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

Latest odds

13:15 , Marc Mayo

Morocco to qualify: 5/2

Portugal to qualify: 2/7

Draw (90 mins): 5/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

When Ronaldo sank Morocco

13:13 , Marc Mayo

A classic header from Cristiano Ronaldo was enough to earn Portugal the win at their 2018 World Cup group-stage meeting.

Head-to-head record

13:08 , Marc Mayo

The only two previous meetings between these two nations have come at World Cups, with Morocco winning 3-1 in Mexico in 1986 before Portugal won 1-0 in Russia four years ago, an early Ronaldo goal knocking their opponents out of the tournament at the group stage.

Portugal wins: 1

Morocco wins: 1

Draws: 0

Evening Standard score prediction

13:02 , Marc Mayo

It has been an incredible showing from Morocco so far and their performances will certainly live long in the memory.

Spain, Belgium and Canada have all been brushed aside by Walid Regragui’s talented outfit, with Croatia held in a campaign that will never be forgotten.

They will no doubt revel in another opportunity to thrive as big underdogs, but this is surely likely to prove a step too far.

Portugal looked outstanding against the usually-solid Swiss after an inconsistent World Cup so far, with Ronaldo’s dropping seeming to galvanise the squad, who were utterly sensational.

Portugal to win, 2-0.

12:57 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Portugal XI (4-2-3-1): Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.

Early Portugal team news

12:51 , Marc Mayo

It will be fascinating to see if Fernando Santos sticks to his guns on Cristiano Ronaldo, who did come off the bench for a late cameo against Switzerland as fans demanded to see him, having a goal chalked off for offside.

Though Portugal can thrive with their talisman, they battered their last-16 opponents without him, playing such brilliant fluid football. Ramos can surely not be dropped.

Otavio was back in the Portugal line-up against Switzerland, meanwhile, though the injured Danilo remained sidelined. Nuno Mendes is out and Joao Cancelo will hope for a recall from the bench.

12:46 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Early Morocco team news

12:41 , Marc Mayo

Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal all returned for Morocco against Spain after being rested, while Achraf Hakimi coolly chipped home the winning spot-kick after ankle trouble.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two penalties in the shootout after being a late withdrawal against Belgium through illness.

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd’s status will be closely monitored after he was forced off in the last-16, while fellow defender Romain Saiss also had a knock.

How to watch

12:35 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Hello and welcome!

12:29 , Marc Mayo

We have a truly historic World Cup quarter-final tie kicking off today’s action in Qatar with Morocco vs Portugal.

Never before have the Atlas Lions made it to this stage of the competition and Walid Regragui’s side have been rather excellent to this point - knocking out Spain in the last-16.

Portugal however romped past Switzerland as Goncalo Ramos announced himself on the world stage, keeping Cristiano Ronaldo out the team in the process.

Kick-off from Al Thumama Stadium comes at 3pm GMT and you can follow all the build-up, match action and reaction right here with Standard Sport!

