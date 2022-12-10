Morocco vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Four days on from knocking Spain out of the World Cup, Morocco are faced with another European heavyweight as they face Portugal in the quarter-finals.

After finishing above Croatia and Belgium in the group stage, the Atlas Lions then stunned Spain as they won on penalties to make it beyond the last-16 stage at the World Cup for the first time ever.

They now face a Portugal side who are full of confidence themselves, having dismantled Switzerland in a 6-1 victory last time out.

Fernando Santos made the huge call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for that match and it paid off handsomely, with his 21-year-old replacement Goncalo Ramos netting the first hat-trick of the tournament.

While they won the Euros six years ago, this is not a particularly familiar stage for Portugal either. Only twice before have they made it to the last-eight of a World Cup.

Where to watch Morocco vs Portugal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday viaStandard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at Al Thumama Stadium.