Morocco: Rescuers in race to save 5-year-old boy trapped in well

Rescue workers in northern Morocco have been digging around the clock to reach the young child (Handout)

Rescuers are in a race against time to save a five-year-old boy who has been trapped at the bottom of a well in Morocco for three days.

The boy fell down the 32m well in the northern village of Ighran and subsequently became trapped on Tuesday night.

Although rescuers have been unable to reach the boy, they have managed to send him oxygen and water using ropes and cables.

His mother, Wassima Kharchich told television station 2M: “I pray and beg God that he comes out of that well alive and safe.

“Please God, ease my pain and his, in that hole of dust.”

Moroccan authorities and Moroccan civil defense members work to rescue five-year-old child Rayan. (AFP via Getty Images)

The boy’s father, Khalid Agoram, said he had spent hours searching for his son Rayan on Tuesday before realising he had fallen down the well.

Rescuers have dug a parallel hole in an attempt to reach the boy and have also managed to send a CCTV camera down in order to communicate with Rayan.

Red Crescent volunteer Imad Fahmy said: “I managed to communicate with the child and asked if he could hear me.

“There was a response. I waited for a minute and saw that he began using the oxygen.”

Medical staff and a helicopter are on standby to take the boy to the nearest hospital if the rescue operation is successful.

The hashtag #SaveRayan has been started on social media where thousands have sent their well wishes to the young child.