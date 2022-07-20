Morocco, Israel continue to strengthen military ties with army chief visit to Rabat

RFI
·2 min read
© Corinna Kern/Reuters

Israel’s army chief made the first ever official visit to Morocco this week to strengthen military ties as the two countries continue to grow closer following a normalisation deal in 2020 that has alienated Morocco’s neighbour, Algeria.

Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi met with the Inspector General of the Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces Belkhir El Farouk on Monday, as well as the country’s minister delegate in charge of defence administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi, and intelligence chief Brahim Hassani,

During the discussions, Morocco noted an "interest in jointly setting up industrial defence projects in Morocco", the kingdom's army chief said in a statement.

"The meetings discussed opportunities for military cooperation, both in exercises and training, as well as in the operational and intelligence fields," a statement said.

Encouraged by the United States, Morocco re-established ties with Israel in 2020, after cutting them off two decades earlier during the second Palestinian intifada in 2000.

As part of the deal, the US agreed to recognise Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed territory, where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front has long demanded an independence referendum, but which Rabat considers an integral part of the kingdom.

The decision inflamed a long-standing rivalry between Morocco and Algeria, which in August last year cut diplomatic ties with Morocco.

Algeria says the decision was based on “hostile acts” by Morocco, and its relations with “the Zionist entity”, referring to Israel.

Military ties

Since the normalisation, a stream of Moroccan and Israeli officials have visited each others' countries and signed cooperation deals in various fields.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, on a visit to Morocco last year, signed a security agreement making it easier for Rabat to acquire high-tech exports from Israel's defence industry.

Last month, Israeli military observers for the first time attended the annual "African Lion" military drills involving thousands of personnel from several nations, co-organised by Morocco and the US.

(with wires)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Veteran Argos running back Harris chasing two career milestones

    HALIFAX — Getting the win remains the primary goal, but running back Andrew Harris will be chasing two career milestones Saturday afternoon. Harris will lead the Toronto Argonauts into their TD Atlantic showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Wolfville, N.S. The 35-year-old Winnipeg native needs just 46 yards to surpass Milt Stegall and move into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. Stegall currently holds down the No. 4 spot with 15,209 yards. And with 114 yards rushing, Harris will b

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers survive scare to beat Stampeders 26-19

    WINNIPEG — Carlton Agudosi had a CFL debut most receivers can only dream about. The Blue Bombers slotback caught two touchdown passes to help Winnipeg remain the league's only unbeaten team after a tense 26-19 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday. The six-foot-six Agudosi caught a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Zach Collaros late in the third quarter, and then jumped in the corner of the end zone to haul in a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:56 remaining in the fourth. “It was amazing. I

  • Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Samuel Montembeault to two-year deal

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Monday. The 25-year-old restricted free agent compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22. Montembeault also put up an .891 save percentage, a 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout — the first of his NHL career. Claimed off waivers by Montreal last October, the six-foot-three, 199-pound native of Becancour, Que., is heading into his sixth season as a profes

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Montreal extends Toronto's MLS misery with 1-0 win

    MONTREAL — Derbies always bring out the best in soccer. From roaring fans to on-pitch intensity, both teams are looking for ultimate bragging rights, regardless of form. That’s how a struggling Toronto FC dominated their rivals CF Montreal in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship last month, cruising to a 4-0 win at home. However, Montreal got their revenge in Major League Soccer action on Saturday night with a strong 1-0 win at Stade Saputo. An own goal from Lukas MacNaughton lifted Montr

  • Hernandez's walk off RBI single leads Blue Jays to comeback 6-5 win over Royals

    TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Joy Drop: Women's professional hockey is coming back to Montreal

    Happy Friday, friends! Let's dive into some wonderful news this week from sports and beyond! Let's start with some excellent expansion news: women's professional hockey is coming back to Montreal! Oui, mes amis! The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced that an expansion team will start in the eighth season of the league. The team will call Centre 21.02 high-performance hockey facility in Verdun, Que., its home. Since the CWHL shuttered in 2019, there has not been a consistent women's pr

  • Canada's Brown bounces back from blocks mishap to clinch spot in world 200 semis

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Django Lovett says he wasn't at his best technically at the world track and field championships on Monday. And in an event measured in centimetres, that can be the difference between climbing the podium or not. The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., finished tied for sixth in the men's high jump, clearing 2.27 metres before bowing out after three misses at 2.30. He tied Cuba's Luis Enrique Zayas. "I don't think I quite performed to my ability or what I wanted," said Lovett, w

  • Maple Leafs sign Calle Jarnkrok to four-year contract

    The Maple Leafs have committed to a four-year contract with Calle Jarnkrok.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Senators putting Leafs, Atlantic Division rivals on notice

    Ottawa's impressive offseason has not gone unnoticed by its provincial rival.

  • What drew Blue Jays to first-round pick Brandon Barriera

    Brandon Barriera has the physical tools to succeed, but the Blue Jays were also impressed by his confidence and compete level.

  • Canada's Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championship

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres to win silver at the world track and field championships on Sunday, not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer, but the country's first women's podium finish in a field event — period. But climbing the medal podium in her world debut didn't come as a huge surprise. It's been that kind of

  • Blue Jays' Matt Chapman says his performance this year has been 'horses--t'

    Matt Chapman isn't pleased with how his 2022 season is going.

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • Nova Scotians turned to tennis when the pandemic arrived. The numbers continue to soar

    Jorge Montes frequently plays tennis at the Halifax Common, but he often waits 30 minutes for a court. "Tennis is honestly becoming more and more popular from when I started," said Montes, who stopped playing the sport as a child but picked it up again when the pandemic hit. "It's good to see that." Only a few activities were allowed under the public health rules. "That's one of the main reasons I chose to play tennis again," Montes said. There are approximately 110 courts over 72 sites across t