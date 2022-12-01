Morocco reaches last 16 of World Cup, beats Canada 2-1

·4 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Walid Regragui stood in the middle of a team huddle as his players reached out and patted him vigorously on the head. Then they threw their coach in the air, almost as if they had already won the World Cup.

Regragui has been an international coach for less than three months but still guided Morocco to a 2-1 win over Canada that put the team into the last 16 and clinched first place in Group F ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia and semifinalist Belgium.

Regragui's squad has now collected more victories at a single World Cup than any other Morocco team.

No one thought that was likely when the Moroccan soccer federation took a gamble on the 47-year-old Regragui in August by giving him his first job in charge of a national team. The payoff has been historic.

“About 50 or 60 years of Moroccan history. We’ve done it in a few weeks,” Regragui said.

Morocco's two wins in Qatar, a huge surprise over Kevin de Bruyne and No. 2-ranked Belgium and then the victory over Canada at Al Thumama Stadium, is as many as the country had won in all its previous World Cup appearances put together. Morocco also drew its opener against Croatia to advance unbeaten.

“We trust in him," Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi said of Regragui. “He’s done an amazing job with not much time.”

The Moroccans' only previous trip past the group stage at a World Cup had come in 1986, when they also won their group, but won only one match.

Goals by Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri delivered the victory over Canada and ensured this team also went through.

Nayef Aguerd's own-goal just before halftime made it 2-1 and lifted Canada enough for them to put pressure on Morocco in search of an equalizing goal for most of the second half.

The Canadians came agonizingly close when a header from captain Atiba Hutchinson, who came on as a second-half substitute, bounced off the crossbar and onto the goal-line.

Replays showed part of the ball had crossed the line but not all of it.

“Two inches. Two inches form getting our first result,” Canada coach John Herdman said. “This isn’t Canada walking away with our heads down. We can keep our heads up.”

But even when his team's total control suddenly disappeared, Regragui was happy with the fighting spirit.

“I loved the second half because that’s the spirit we were looking for,” he said. “First half, extraordinary. Second half, we fought.”

Canada, which will co-host the next World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico, had already been eliminated before facing Morocco and lost all three of its games in Qatar, matching its three defeats at its only other World Cup appearance in 1986.

Herdman was certain his team had made progress over the course of their three games, and also praised their fight after a bad early error put them behind.

Steven Vitoria’s back pass put goalkeeper Milan Borjan under pressure. But instead of clearing downfield, Borjan inexplicably side-footed the ball gently in the direction of Ziyech, who chipped it over Borjan and into the unguarded goal in the fourth minute.

LUCKY HEAD

Regragui's head was also a focus for the Moroccans at the end. They drummed their hands up and down on his shiny bald dome during their joyous celebrations in what's apparently become a tradition in the team.

“They love touching my head,” Regragui said. “Maybe it brings them luck.”

NEXT FOR HERDMAN

Herdman was looking forward to a rest and seeing his children more than anything else, he said, with an incredibly busy time ahead for Canadian soccer before the World Cup goes to North America in four years.

There were reasons to be “proud,” Herdman said, after pushing both Belgium and Morocco in narrow losses. Only Canada's 4-1 loss to Croatia was lopsided.

NEXT FOR MOROCCO

As Group F winner, Morocco will play the second place team in Group E. One more victory will mean a historic place in the quarterfinals.

“Why not aim for the sky?” Regragui said. “Why not dream about lifting that trophy?”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canada-Morocco: Canada fans look forward to next World Cup after loss in final match

    MONTREAL — Canadian soccer fans were left disappointed with the national team's 2-1 loss to Morocco on Thursday, but they were also filled with optimism about the team's chances in World Cup 2026, which Canada will co-host. Canada played for pride Thursday, as it had no chance of moving on to the knockout round in its first World Cup appearance since 1986. But fans said the team showed it belonged on soccer's biggest stage and that they expected the country to be stronger for the next tournament

  • Morocco claim Group F at World Cup as Croatia eliminate Belgium

    From a Canadian point of view, there was a grim symmetry about Morocco's progress to the second phase of the 2022 World Cup. The last time the North Africans achieved the feat came in 1986 - Canada's only appearance at the event.In Mexico, Canada conceded five goals and failed to score in their three defeats.Back among the elite, they again lost all their matches in the group stages but although they were breached on seven occasions over their three games, at least they will travel home with two

  • Near North Snow Drifters find solution to keep snowmobile trail open

    Snowmobile riders who use established trails in the South River area came close to losing access to one of those trails thanks to ATVers travelling over private land without permission despite No Trespass and Private Property signs. Jeff Griffith, president of the Near North Snow Drifters, said the potential loss of use of a key trail took place in September when ATV riders "tore a gate off the hinges, drove over the gate and on the trail” which was private land. The individuals who destroyed th

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Canada unable to capture desired result in Qatar, exit men's World Cup with loss to Morocco

    Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. "It's been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We'd like to have been here longe

  • Paddy Pimblett: Me vs. Conor McGregor ‘would be the biggest pay-per-view the UFC has ever seen’

    Could you imagine what the buildup to a fight between Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett would be like?

  • Canadian men still chasing history in their final outing at the World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar — With one game remaining, Canada is still chasing history at the World Cup. But a motivated Morocco stands in its way of a first-ever positive result at the men's soccer showcase Thursday. For coach John Herdman, the 41st-ranked Canadians ticked off one box in a "fearless" performance in their tournament opener, pushing No. 2 Belgium to the limit in a 1-0 loss. And Alphonso Davies' goal 68 seconds into the match against No. 12 Croatia ended Canada's scoring drought at the tournament

  • Canada vs Morocco: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

    Morocco are today on the verge of reaching the World Cup last-16 as they face Canada in their final group-stage match. Canada vs Morocco is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

  • What is today’s World Cup schedule? Groups, matches, results, fixture start times

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. This is the first time that the World Cup will be held in the Middle East.

  • Belgium out after Lukaku misses hat-trick of sitters in World Cup nightmare

    Belgium out after Lukaku misses hat-trick of sitters in World Cup nightmare

  • World Cup 2022: Canada still looking to make history in final World Cup match

    Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.

  • Are Odell Beckham Jr. and Giants a real match? Here’s how we see it as he visits New York

    Odell Beckham Jr. will meet with the Giants Thursday as the two sides explore whether a reunion is something the player and his former team want.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc