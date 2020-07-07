This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to begin summer break from show on Friday

Photo credit: ITV

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be taking a break from presenting the show beginning on Friday (July 10).



The pair are off on their annual summer holiday and will return to the show in September.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed Holly and Phil's time-off to Digital Spy, revealing that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford would be filling in for them, with guest presenters taking over on Fridays.

Phil announced that he and Holly were going on their regular break from the show during Tuesday morning's (July 6) edition of viewer phone-in game Spin to Win.

Phil and Holly tried calling three different viewers before contestant Mary from Aylesbury answered her phone.



Mary explained to Holly and Phil that she had been isolating for two weeks from her daughter, who was due to have surgery, and had finally seen her again on Friday.

After spinning the wheel, Mary landed on a £500 cash prize and told the hosts it was "the best news ever".

The This Morning goodie bag was then lowered from the ceiling but Phil was disappointed to find out that it only contained a puzzle and a bag of rock salt, asking: "Is that seriously it?"

Phil then decided to take matters into his own hands and move the needle on the Spin to Win wheel to £1,000, doubling Mary's cash prize.

The host then announced: "We're off for the summer on Friday so they can't sack me!"



This Morning airs weekdays on ITV.

