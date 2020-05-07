This Morning's Holly Willoughby forgets social distancing rule

Photo credit: ITV

From Digital Spy

This Morning's Holly Willoughby found herself caught out by the government's current social-distancing guidelines on yesterday's show, coming well within 2m of her co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, people across the UK are being asked to stay at least two metres away from anyone outside their household to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Unfortunately for Schofe, Holly appeared to forget the advice in yesterday's (May 6) This Morning, when she ran over to him during a science segment with Zoe Laughlin.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes claims his COVID-19 conspiracy theory comments were "misinterpreted"

After Phillip had trouble getting his paperclip to float in water, Holly broke free from the invisible barrier between them to offer him help. "No, don't get so close! Get back!" Schofe shouted, before an apologetic Holly returned to her end of the bench.

"Get back in your own area," Schofe warned, before Holly apologised. "I'm genuinely sorry," she said.

Holly isn't the only star to worry viewers with their social distancing mishaps – actress Sarah Parish was recently forced to address viewer complaints that she had broken lockdown 'rules' after appearing on This Morning.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: This Morning cooking segment descends into chaos as chef John Torode causes a fire

Sarah told Holly and Phil that she was at her neighbour's because her internet was down, prompting concern from audiences. "I was in my neighbour's annex doing the This Morning interview, not their house," she later explained.

"They don't live in it!! It's all lockdown safe. It's great that you're all taking lockdown seriously though."



This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like