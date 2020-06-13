This Morning's Eamonn Holmes shares "admiration" for Ruth Langsford despite them being "different people"

Photo credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

From Digital Spy

Eamonn Holmes has shared his "admiration" for wife and colleague Ruth Langsford.

The pair co-present ITV's This Morning together and regularly exchange banter in front of the cameras, and while appearing on podcast The Journey with Pete Snodden recently, Eamonn discussed what their relationship is like in the comfort of their home.



"Ruth doesn't talk work," he revealed. "She loves being domestic and I've never seen anyone with the energy she has. She is always designing clothes for QVC. That seems to be her passion, this fashion designing that she has been doing for three years."

Photo credit: Ken McKay - ITV

"We're different sort of people," he added, before saying: "She's nobody's pushover, she is the boss in our relationship."

Ruth has been known to criticise Eamonn on live TV before, but how does he handle it?

"She always criticises me. So I usually just say 'oh, give it a rest,' you know. She will say she reigns me back and I will say that I encourage her to be more free."

Photo credit: ITV

Eamonn went on to explain how his wife is "much more happy being at home", as she "loves being a mother" and walking their dog.

"I have so much admiration for her but we are different people, which just happen to be married and presenting together," he laughed.



This Morning airs weekdays on ITV.

