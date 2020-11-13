‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Casts Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj has been cast in Season 2 of “The Morning Show” at Apple, Variety has confirmed.

He will star as Eric, described as a charismatic, rising star who joins “The Morning Show” team. He joins series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with the cast also including Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Greta Lee, and Ruairi O’Connor.

Minhaj most recently hosted the Netflix weekly talk show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” which was canceled after six seasons at the streamer in August. Minhaj is also well known for his time on “The Daily Show” and his comedy special “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming.”

More to come…

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.