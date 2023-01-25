Morning ritual of buying coffee and lottery ticket pays off big time for Michigan man

Whenever this 62-year-old Michigan man stops at a gas station to buy his morning coffee, he buys a Lotto 47 ticket with the hopes of winning big.

That morning ritual really paid off on Christmas Eve, when his numbers were called during the evening drawing, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

But he didn’t realize he had won any cash until several days later.

“I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket,” the man told lottery officials when claiming his prize.

“I pulled the ticket out of my wallet and had her scan it,” he continued. “When a message came up saying to file a claim at the Lottery office, the clerk’s face lit up and she handed me a printout of the winning numbers.”

That’s when he realized he had won the $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot with his $1 lottery ticket.

“When I saw I’d matched them all, I dropped to my knees in tears,” he said in the release. “I feel so incredibly blessed!”

The lottery player, who chose to stay anonymous, plans to pay off bills, renovate his home and invest, according to the release.

His winning ticket was bought at a BP gas station in Rose City, about 175 miles northwest of Detroit. His numbers were 17-18-19-32-36-46.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

