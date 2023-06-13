This Morning Regular Vanessa Feltz Has Her Say On 'Toxic' Allegations

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning in April

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning in April

This Morning regular Vanessa Feltz has insisted that allegations of a “toxic” environment behind the scenes are not reflective of her experience on the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Following Phillip Schofield’s departure towards the end of last month, former contributor Dr Ranj Singh hit out at This Morning’s supposed “toxic” work culture, while ex-host Eamonn Holmes has also spoken out against the show on a number of occasions.

Following this, ITV issued a statement responding to the allegations, while Phillip himself also maintained: “This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

During an interview with OK! magazine, Vanessa said: “I’ve never seen anything toxic in my life – and that’s the truth! I’ve never seen, heard anything! Anything other than just nice people being nice.

“I’m not just saying that. I would tell the truth. Even last week, or the week before, I didn’t see anything.”

Vanessa being interviewed by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in February

Vanessa being interviewed by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in February

“It’s come as a big shock to me and I think to lots of contributors,” she also said of the scandal surrounding Phillip Schofield.

Vanessa also spoke out in support of Holly Willoughby, who has remained at This Morning after her former co-host’s exit.

“She’s a really nice, good-natured, kind, sweet person. She really is,” the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate told the magazine, revealing that Holly messaged her after Vanessa spoke about her own personal experiences with Rolf Harris after the disgraced TV personality’s death last month.

“She bothered – with all this going on – to message me,” Vanessa continued. “She definitely didn’t have to – there was no need for her to. That’s just an example of her.

“She’s beautiful and sweet, which means people want her not to be that in real life. I know her in real life, I know her socially, and I’m friendly with lots of friends of hers. I’m very honoured to call her a friend of mine and she is exactly as you might imagine, but in the nicest way. She’s really a kind person.”

Vanessa during her most recent appearance on This Morning last week

Vanessa during her most recent appearance on This Morning last week

This Morning has now entered what Holly referred to on air as a “new chapter”.

A replacement for Phillip is yet to be revealed, with Holly currently presenting the ITV daytime show alongside a rotating list of This Morning regulars, including Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and Dermot O’Leary.

Read Vanessa Feltz’s full OK! magazine interview here.

MORE THIS MORNING: