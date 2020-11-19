Morning mail: war crimes shock, 250,000 US deaths, Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton purge

Photograph: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Good morning, this is Imogen Dewey bringing you the main stories and must-reads on Friday 20 November.

Top stories

A report detailing alleged war crimes by special forces in Afghanistan has shocked Australia. The Brereton report, which was released yesterday, outlines 21 cases where there is “credible information” that Australian soldiers murdered non-combatants. The former prime minister Kevin Rudd has called for the perpetrators of the incidents that allegedly took place between 2005 and 2016 – and anyone who tried to conceal them – to be “brought to justice”. The inquiry has raised urgent moral questions: about leadership and systemic failures in the defence force, why it has taken so long for action to be taken, and “the folly of exhibiting on contemporary and current combat operations” at the War Memorial as their true history is still coming to light.

Disadvantaged and strongly religious people are less likely to get the Covid vaccine, the first nationally representative survey of attitudes towards a virus vaccine has found. The ANU study, taken from a survey of 3,061 adults, also found that women were slightly less likely than men to be vaccinated, and those 55 and older less likely to hesitate. Data was collected before good news emerged from several vaccine trials – and one thing the study didn’t test was how to address vaccine hesitancy and achieve higher uptake. “With Covid-19, we have seen consistently that it is people with lower education and lower health literacy who are slightly less willing to have the vaccine, suggesting there also might be some ideological issues at play,” one expert said.

As US coronavirus deaths pass 250,000, Donald Trump is still railing against his election defeat. He has mounted an all-out assault in Michigan, in an apparent attempt to derail the certification of Joe Biden’s 150,000-vote victory in the state. In Georgia, a mild-mannered Republican election official is pushing back against the president’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. And not everyone is happy with the president-elect, who has tapped a former DuPont consultant to join his Environmental Protection Agency transition board – with Erin Brockovich bluntly asking: “Are you kidding me?”

Australia

Single parents are poorer but older Australians have seen wealth grow, a study has found. The latest Hilda survey shows who was most vulnerable before the pandemic and who will be most affected by the Covid recession.

The Morrison government is laying the groundwork to scrap the already legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee. It sets up a policy battle with Labor, which has repeatedly backed the guarantee as crucial for giving Australians a better retirement.

A worrying audit has found that the Australian Bureau of Statistics has not yet fully implemented improvements needed after the 2016 census debacle.

Crown’s Sydney casino opening has been delayed and its fate hangs in the balance. An inquiry has put the culture of one of Australia’s most prominent companies on show – and it has not been flattering. But how did it come to this?

The world

In November 2017, nearly 400 of Saudi Arabia’s most powerful people were rounded up and detained in the Ritz-Carlton hotel: the biggest and most contentious purge in the modern kingdom’s history. Three years on, in a Guardian exclusive, some of the Saudi detainees have revealed what they say took place.

At least 19 people have been killed in Uganda over two days as security forces try to quell protests triggered by the arrest of the presidential candidate Bobi Wine, in the country’s worst unrest in a decade.

One person is dying from coronavirus every 17 seconds in Europe as the pandemic continues to threaten to overwhelm national health systems around the continent.

Ethiopia, led by a Nobel peace winner, is looking down the barrel of civil war, writes Yohannes Woldemariam. As the government does battle with former coalition members, the humanitarian tragedy is already stretching across borders.

Bobby Brown Jr was found dead at a Los Angeles home late on Wednesday. Brown, 28, was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

Recommended reads

“Fashion is very tangible and relatable and accessible. I like to call it a soft entry into reconciliation and healing our people – not only our mob, but also Australians who want to learn and feel more connected to our country.” Grace Lilian Lee, co-founder of First Nations Fashion and Design, is tired of people expecting Indigenous fashion to look like Indigenous art. “It is an act of preservation of our cultural knowledge; an act of being proud of who we are and where we come from,” she says. “The reason First Nations work can be so powerful is because we are connected to our country.” This Guardian Australia fashion shoot showcases creations from 28 First Nations designers and artists.

“I had a comfortable middle-class life – then I was jailed for fraud.” Juanita Schaffa de Mauri came from a stable family, had a good education and worked in corporate roles for many years. Then she found herself going to prison for fraudulent activity she had committed under the influence of ice. “My time in jail was an eye-opener,” she writes, recalling hard-won lessons, difficult conversations and scenes that made her flinch. “I quickly learned the system doesn’t favour anyone.”

Turbulence roils beneath the serenity of the Southern Grampians in the latest novel from the Miles Franklin-award winner Sofie Laguna, writes Thuy On. “Her books variously deal with themes of relationship and individual dysfunction, of familial bonds; of sibling love and rivalry; of the impact of upbringing and environment. They are all exercises in restraint and violence, and Infinite Splendours offers the same dialectical balance … She seems to have a preternatural talent for channelling the worldview of a child beset by ill luck and circumstance.”

Listen

In this episode of Full Story, the Guardian Australia reporter Christopher Knaus talks about the consequences of the Brereton report and about how it all came to light.

Sport

Rugby Australia’s chairman, Hamish McLennan, has encouraged Australia’s Super Rugby teams to recruit Argentinians after the Pumas’ historic win against the All Blacks. The idea has a lot of merit, writes Bret Harris, but any further loosening of Australia’s foreign player rules would need to be handled wisely.

Research into women’s football to be released by the FFA reveals an alarming lack of squad depth in the Matildas – and some of the most compelling evidence yet that Australian football must be re-engineered to address the gaps created by decades of under-investment.

Media roundup

China is again blaming the Morrison government for the diplomatic spat with Canberra, the ABC reports – to which the Age adds that Beijing now plans to target Australia’s human rights record. And the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that a “Liberal powerbroker” is under fire over a meeting with a developer.

Coming up

The federal government is due to release the retirement income review as superannuation industry figures appear before a hearing on the industry’s response to the pandemic.

WA government agencies will face the Juukan Gorge inquiry.

And if you’ve read this far …

Spare a thought for whoever at Instagram is having to explain why the Pope’s official account liked a photo of a scantily dressed Brazilian model, after the Vatican said it would be seeking “explanations”.