Morning mail: Ukraine situation ‘pretty dire’, ABC funding boost, Neighbours need new friends

Photograph: AP

Monday: Russia has enough troops in place to seize Kyiv, a former defence minister warns. Plus: Network Ten needs a new backer for soap

If you would like to receive the Guardian Australia morning mail to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here.





Good morning. There are fresh warnings about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Morrison government says it will restore ABC funding. And the future of Neighbours is in doubt.

Russia has enough troops in place to seize Kyiv or another Ukrainian city but not yet for a full takeover and occupation of the country, Ukraine’s former defence minister has said, as Washington warned that an invasion could take place at any time. Andriy Zagorodnyuk said in an interview with the Guardian that the situation looked “pretty dire”: “Russia could now seize any city in Ukraine. But we still don’t see the 200,000 troops needed for a full-scale invasion.” Germany is preparing to send reinforcements to its battle group in Lithuania as the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, headed to Washington to reassure Nato allies his country can be relied upon.

The government will restore ABC funding to 2018 levels, when Malcolm Turnbull imposed an $84m indexation pause, with the public broadcaster to be given $3.3bn for the next three years. The communications minister, Paul Fletcher, has also announced SBS will receive $953.7m, including an additional $37.5m in ongoing funding to support its long-term sustainability, as part of the government’s response to the media reform green paper.

On the eve of the Winter Olympics, China promised the world a “streamlined, safe and most splendid” Games. But just two days into the event organisers are facing a litany of complaints from athletes and countries on multiple fronts. The Swedes have suggested that the conditions in the mountains are perilously cold. A Polish skater says she was living in fear in a Beijing isolation ward and has “cried until I have no more tears”. The Finns have claimed an ice hockey player is being kept in Covid quarantine for no reason. And the Germans? They are frustrated there is no hot food at the downhill skiing.

Story continues

Australia

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Australia’s economy can’t become ‘conditioned to the level of unprecedented support that has been required over the last two years’. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Rapid antigen Covid tests will be made tax deductible for workers and businesses, but the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, says other economic support measures must wind up as the economy returns to normal.

Neighbours has been axed in the UK in a move that could sound the death knell for the show. Australian broadcaster Network Ten says it is determined to save the show but it needs a new backer.

The Sex Work Decriminalisation Act 2021 is to be debated in Victoria’s parliament this week. The bill will repeal offences for consensual sex work, strengthen anti-discrimination protections for workers and allow the industry to be regulated using existing laws that apply to all other Victorian businesses. Here’s a closer look at the legislation.

Western Australia holds the key to Australia’s emissions goals. But can a government so committed to gas deliver? Environmentalists fear the premier could legislate away regulations and undo progress towards net zero at the stroke of a pen.

A landmark homelessness report reveals health and discrimination problems, with the paper’s authors calling for a new national strategy.

The world

A person holds up a memorial to those who died of Covid during a rally in Washington DC in July. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images



The US has suffered 900,000 deaths from Covid-19, the highest figure of any nation. America also has the highest death rate of any wealthy country, with half of the deaths occurring after vaccines became available.

A prominent journalist has been arrested under terrorism and sedition laws as a crackdown on the press in Indian-administered Kashmir continues to escalate.

Tributes have been paid to Rayan Oram, the five-year-old Moroccan boy whose body was recovered from a well on Saturday, and whose plight had moved his country and the world.

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “darling wife” the Duchess of Cornwall for her “steadfast support” after the Queen announced that Camilla would be known as “Queen Consort” when Charles becomes king.

Recommended reads

Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales. In the lead-up to the official Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, our film critics pick their favourites. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Amid the hype over her acclaimed performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer, Kristen Stewart briefly stopped awards pundits dead in their tracks when, upon being asked about her Oscar buzz, she drily admitted: “I don’t give a shit.” Sacrilege! Some of the best films and performances of all time haven’t been considered by the Academy, she continued. “There’s five spots. What the fuck are you going to do?” Nobody disagrees with Stewart on any of this: just ask our critics, whose ideal Oscar ballots are knowingly far from the expected reality of next week’s nominations.

On the eve of his new double album, Johnny Marr takes questions from readers and celebrity fans on being a style icon, marrying young and 20 years without booze.

At 30, Adeel Akhtar was all but homeless – now he’s been nominated for this year’s Baftas. Here the actor talks about the beauty of ordinary lives, racism, role models and feeling hopeful.

Listen

Joe Rogan’s popularity is down to his ability to connect with his predominantly white male listeners – and to be a relatable, self-optimising role model, journalist Devin Gordon tells Michael Safi. Rogan says he has learned from controversy. But how much is he prepared to change the approach that brought him success?

Full Story is Guardian Australia’s daily news podcast. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting app.

Sport

Australia’s Jakara Anthony celebrates after winning the gold medal for the women’s moguls finals. Photograph: Francisco Seco/AP

Jakara Anthony has ended a 12-year Winter Olympics gold-medal drought for Australia by claiming a dominant victory in the women’s moguls at the Beijing Games. For the first time in Winter Olympics history Australia had won more than one medal on a single day: Tess Coady claimed bronze in the women’s snowboard slopestyle.

This past week has marked five years since the first AFLW game was played. It is still far too easy to identify cracks in the league, including a lack of representation, a truncated season and an ongoing pursuit of pay parity. Equally, though, looking back also serves as a way of counting blessings. In five years, all AFL clubs now have a women’s side. The AFLW has gone from being a largely symbolic league moulded in the shape of the men’s competition to a distinct and strategic offering for the AFL. Women and girls have signed up to play football in droves.

Media roundup

During an interview with 60 Minutes, the parents of Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl who was abducted for 18 days, said their daughter was still coming to terms with being held captive, WA Today reports. Cleo is “happy, bubbly, sad and angry”. Australian skier Katie Parker will not be able to compete in the giant slalom after continuing to test positive for Covid-19, despite having recovered from the virus, Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Coming up

Most Queensland students return to school. An inquest into the death of Kevin Bugmy, 57, an Aboriginal man who died in custody at a correctional centre, will be held.

And if you’ve read this far …

Is there a better calendar we could use or invent? Guardian readers weigh in.

Sign up

If you would like to receive the Guardian Australia morning mail to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com.

Discover Australian Weekend

Every Saturday from 6am, enjoy early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend in one elegant app, plus a curated selection of the week’s news and analysis from Australia and the world.