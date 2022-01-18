Morning mail: paramedics under pressure, Tonga faces ‘unprecedented disaster’, Nick Kyrgios wins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tamara Howie
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Jenny Evans/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Good morning. The Australian Open is in full swing with the focus finally on the court following Novak Djokovic’s deportation. The Omicron outbreak continues to add pressure to struggling sectors as Australians fight to access tests and booster shots.

Paramedics across Sydney who are already “drunk on fatigue” are being asked to drive ambulances home and to be on call as demand soars due to the Omicron outbreak. Chris Kastelan, the New South Wales president of the Australian Paramedics Association, suggested it was unprecedented for paramedics to be on call in Sydney and warned that the conditions were becoming unsafe. “I would suggest that the fact that that’s happening shows that the rostering or the staffing levels for both metropolitan Sydney and regional NSW is just not enough for the workload at this point in time,” he said. Last week, NSW Ambulance averaged 4,500 triple zero callouts per day. Prior to the Omicron outbreak, there had never been more than 4,000 calls on a single day. Tuesday was Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with 77 deaths across the country.

Tonga is facing an “unprecedented disaster” from the massive volcanic eruption that covered the nation in ash and 15-metre tsunami waves that destroyed almost all the homes on two small islands, the government has said. Leaked images from the New Zealand defence force show some areas have had “catastrophic” devastation while others were relatively unscathed. Three people have been confirmed dead, but authorities fear the death toll could rise as the government has still not managed to make contact with several inhabited islands.

Nobody was quite sure how Nick Kyrgios would perform at the Australian Open after missing all the warm-up events due to asthma problems and a bout of Covid. But he bested British qualifier Liam Broady 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 54 minutes. The game featured many of the theatrics that Kyrgios is known for, but, after the match, his actual words were of surprise. “The first couple of days [with Covid] I was bedridden, I didn’t know if I’d be able to play,” he said. “I’m just super happy to be here again.” In other games, Andy Murray beat No 21 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 and Emma Raducanu defeated Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

Australia

Facebook has removed marketplace listings for rapid tests identified by the Guardian that broke its policy prohibiting the sale of health products.
Facebook has removed marketplace listings for rapid tests identified by the Guardian that broke its policy prohibiting the sale of health products. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Facebook ads were used to push unapproved rapid Covid test kits to Australians and users are attempting to sell large volumes of rapid tests on Facebook marketplace, charging up to $300 for 20-packs, contrary to the site’s rules.

A NSW GP who allowed an elderly patient to pay for his child’s school fees, buy him expensive medical equipment and build a granny flat on his property for her care has had his registration cancelled.

A disabled man has been told he will have to wait “another month or two” to get Covid booster after an Australian vaccine contractor that provides home services prioritised aged care clients.

A “clash of two crises” is looming when students return to NSW schools, as the Omicron wave adds pressure to a system that already faced severe and prolonged staffing shortages.

The world

A witness is willing to testify that she saw Prince Andrew in a nightclub in 2001.
A witness is willing to testify that she saw Prince Andrew in a nightclub in 2001. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A woman who may have seen Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre at a London nightclub 20 years ago is “willing” to provide testimony in Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against the royal, the witness’s lawyer said.

The Israeli police allegedly conducted warrantless phone intercepts of Israeli citizens using the NSO group’s controversial Pegasus spyware, according to an investigation local media.

Norwegian far-right mass murderer Anders Breivik has appeared in court asking to be released on parole after serving 10 years in prison for killing 77 people in 2011.

Recommended reads

Comedian Nazeem Hussain shares his love of massage guns, and a sad childhood story of loss in this week’s interview about beloved objects. “I’d save my massage gun [from a house fire]. I bought it on a whim in 2020 from an ad on either Facebook or Instagram. There’s usually a huge endorphin rush with purchasing things online and it’s all downhill from there – when it arrives, it’s meant to underwhelm you. But this was the opposite – the massage gun has made every night happier. I know that sounds wrong – I don’t mean it that way! Please don’t make this sound sexual!”

Rebecca Sharrock is one of a handful of people worldwide with highly superior autobiographical memory. But remembering minute details of your own life has its downsides. “I need to have distractions such as noise and light around me to get to sleep,” Sharrock says. “If everything’s quiet, memories just flash into my mind and that keeps me awake … It’s awful to be a medical exception because very few people understand what you’re going through and there just aren’t many treatments designed for it.”

Listen

Covid positive? More than a million people are currently infected with Covid across Australia. The Full Story team speaks to Dr Karen Price about which symptoms to expect and when to seek emergency medical care, while psychiatrist Prof Jayashri Kulkarni talks about some mental health dos and don’ts while in isolation.

Full Story is Guardian Australia’s daily news podcast. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting app.

Witness K and lawyer Bernard Collaery helped correct what they saw as a gross injustice. For today’s Australia Reads, Luke Henriques-Gomes introduces Christopher Knaus’ story about espionage, oil fields and diplomatic embarrassment for the Australian government.

Listen to the best of Guardian Australia’s journalism on Australia Reads podcast on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting app.

Sport

The AFL has “immoral form” and is “corrupting and compromising the sport” with deals like the $25m sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency firm Crypto.com, according to a gambling reform campaigner.

The Tennis Australia board has broken its silence on the Novak Djokovic saga on Tuesday night to come out in support of its chief executive, Craig Tiley, while acknowledging it “deeply regrets” the distraction the Djokovic deportation caused other Australian Open players.

Media roundup

Victorian nurses are calling for military support as the state’s health sector enters a “code brown” amid record numbers of hospital admissions, reports the Age. The ABC reports the upcoming Aukmin talks between the UK and Australia will be dominated by the recent Aukus nuclear submarine deal and the growing concerns over China’s power in the Indo-Pacific.

Sign up

If you would like to receive the Guardian Australia morning mail to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com.

Discover Australian Weekend

Every Saturday at 6am, enjoy early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend in one elegant app, plus a curated selection of the week’s news and analysis from Australia and the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Warriors roll to most lopsided win, beat Bulls 138-96

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Djokovic's deportation exposes Australian border debate

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Weary after two years of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament in their country without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government's tough line on the defending Australian Open champion — and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s description of the expulsion as a “decision to keep our borders strong” — dates to nearly a decade ago. It a

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Nordiq Canada reveals cross-country skiing team for Beijing Olympics

    Two-time Olympians Dahria Beatty and Cendrine Browne headline a youthful Olympic roster unveiled by Nordiq Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee on Thursday. Beatty, of Whitehorse, and Browne, of Saint-Jérôme, Que., are joined by Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Que.) and Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.) on the women's team. The men's team is comprised of Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Graham Ritchie (Parry Sound, Ont.). Both sides will be led by Norwegia

  • Scottie Barnes sees Cade Cunningham as ‘a brother’

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes addressed the media after Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He discussed what it’s like to play against Cade Cunningham, and how both of them are living out their dreams. He also touched on how his sore knee is feeling. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.