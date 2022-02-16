Morning mail: Nato says no signs of Russian de-escalation, tax cuts would ‘favour men’, Sydney shark attack

Richard Parkin
·7 min read

Good morning. The Ukraine crisis is developing as Nato contradicts Putin’s claim of a troop drawdown, Australian economists warn of vastly unequal tax outcomes and Sydney’s first fatal shark attack in nearly 60 years has left the city’s beaches closed.

Tax cuts planned to take effect in 2024-25 would pay male beneficiaries twice as much as women, separate analyses by the Australia Institute, the Greens and the Australian Council of Social Service have found. “Men in the top 10% of taxpayers [would] get almost 40% of the tax cut,” the Australia Institute said, with a parliamentary budget office report also suggesting the top 1% of earners would receive $11.8bn back, compared with $12.7bn for the lowest 60% of earners. The treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s office released “unpublished” data this month that said 5.2 million women had benefited from $14.4bn in tax relief across the past two and a half years.

Nato’s secretary general has contradicted Vladimir Putin’s claim of a “partial” withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s border, saying the Kremlin “maintains a massive invasion force” that continues to represent “the biggest concentration of forces in Europe since the cold war.” Jens Stoltenberg, the former prime minister of Norway, also suggested Nato might deploy further battle groups across eastern and central Europe, depending on military advice. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his people “will defend ourselves”, while in Russia pundits marked the day western experts had forecast as “invasion day” with derision.

International airfares for Australians eager to travel overseas after two years of pandemic border restrictions could cost more than 50% more than pre-pandemic prices, new analysis suggests. Services remain at about a fifth of pre-pandemic volumes, with New Delhi, Denpasar and London the most highly sought destinations, all coming at a significant price premium. Qantas has defended itself over customer criticisms that pandemic-era flight credit vouchers were now not sufficient to cover fares on identical routes.

Australia

Land clearing near Moree, NSW
Land clearing near Moree in NSW. Clearing of woody vegetation increased to an annual average of 35,000ha between 2017 and 2019. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Land clearing in NSW has increased threefold over the past decade, a government report has revealed. Excessive clearing has also put 62% of vegetation across the state under pressure from fire, with 64% of mammals suffering habitat loss.

A swimmer has died from “catastrophic injuries” after being attacked by a shark off Little Bay, a beach in Sydney’s south-east, in the city’s first fatal shark attack since 1963. Police will resume the search with divers at sunrise on Thursday.

The Liberal MP John Alexander has revealed he would “seriously consider” crossing the floor to support Helen Haines’ federal integrity commission bill, but the attorney general, Michaelia Cash, this week confirmed the government was “not progressing” with the issue before the next federal election.

The ABC managing director, David Anderson, has launched a heartfelt defence of the public broadcaster, a week after the Morrison government called for there to be more accountability within Australia’s public broadcasters, saying: “The critics don’t deter us.”

The world

Former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg
Nick Clegg will ‘lead our company on all our policy matters’, Mark Zuckerberg said. Photograph: Dpa Picture Alliance/Alamy

Mark Zuckerberg has announced he will step down from leading Meta’s policy decisions, elevating the company’s top policy executive and former UK deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, to “lead our company on all policy matters”.

Spain is mourning its worst fishing disaster in almost four decades, with just three of a 24-person crew confirmed rescued after a 50m trawler sank in rough seas off Newfoundland.

The last Japanese town to reopen after the Fukushima nuclear disaster has welcomed back its first residents. Yoichi Yatsuda was one of an estimated 160,000 residents who fled the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, believing they’d be back within weeks. Late last month he slept in his own home for the first time in more than a decade

Recommended reads

Steve Bracks, Bill Shorten and Daniel Andrews have a Hawkes Beer at the John Curtin hotel
Melbourne’s John Curtin hotel, now almost synonymous with Bob Hawke, is closing its doors. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It was the favoured watering hole of Australia’s most beloved larrikin PM, but Melbourne’s John Curtin hotel, now almost synonymous with Bob Hawke, is closing its doors, Caitlin Cassidy writes, facing the prospect of being sold to developers for new apartments. Can a crowdfunding campaign launched by the labour movement save the historic venue?

It was the art collection worth $40m that was nearly destroyed by bushfire but the inestimable value to Australian art of Arthur Boyd’s 3,800-piece collection is now being celebrated at a sustainable new gallery space that’s looking to turn the Shoalhaven into an art destination. Kelly Burke has the story.

As market expectations continue to point to a rising RBA cash rate, it becomes increasingly likely interest rates will be a hot election topic. But as Greg Jericho explains: “Questions about interest rates always go to the issue of the budget deficit and government debt – and the belief that deficits and growing debt levels lead to increased interest rates.” But where does government spending fit in this picture?

David M Green has been a fan of the internet ever since the days of pranking people via modem. And as guest curator of this week’s 10 funniest things on the internet, he’s uncovered gems ranging from some concerning gameshow graphics to a beloved Australian chef with a penchant for colourful language.

Listen

Can Australia save the koala? The federal government has pledged an additional $50m and pushed through a national recovery plan but, with the koala listed as endangered in NSW, Queensland and the ACT, is it too little, too late? On this episode of Full Story, Guardian Australia environment reporter Lisa Cox explains why there’s a race against time.

Full Story is Guardian Australia’s daily news podcast. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting app.

Sport

Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons, right, speaks with new Brooklyn teammate Kevin Durant during a Nets home game this week. Photograph: Corey Sipkin/AP

Ben Simmons has alluded to his declining mental health before his unhappy departure from the 76ers but told Brooklyn Nets fans the prospect of the fit again former No 1 draft pick lining up alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was “scary”.

Kylian Mbappé almost single-handedly condemned Real Madrid to bitter defeat – but left many of their fans still purring, Sid Lowe writes, given next season’s long-anticipated move to the Bernabéu; to the delight of opposition players and coach as well.

Media roundup

The NSW government was warned the new Western Harbour Tunnel would not be financially viable unless tolls on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and existing motorway tunnel went up significantly, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Leading CEOs have declared they’re “very optimistic” about 2022, the Financial Review writes, with businesses across multiple sectors declaring confidence, despite higher fuel and raw material costs, and ongoing supply chain issues.

Coming up

NSW paramedics will go on strike over better wages and resourcing after “doing the impossible” over the past two years.

The royal commission into defence and veteran suicide will hold a royal commission.

And if you’ve read this far …

Joe Biden’s name has often been prefaced with “gaffe-prone”. But the jury’s still out on his latest colourful recollection, in which the now president recalled placing a dead dog on the doorstep of a disgruntled Republican voter.

Sign up

If you would like to receive the Guardian Australia morning mail to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com.

Discover Australian Weekend

Every Saturday from 6am, enjoy early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend in one elegant app, plus a curated selection of the week’s news and analysis from Australia and the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally

  • Christian Eriksen marks 30th birthday by playing game again

    LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday with his first game action since suffering cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The Denmark playmaker featured in a practice match for Brentford, the London-based Premier League club he signed for last month to resume his playing career. Eriksen had an assist for a goal in the match against Southend which was played without any fans and Brentford said he came close to scoring himself during his hour on the field. The

  • Rams receiver Beckham injures left knee in 2nd quarter

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.'s first Super Bowl appearance was a short one. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the half. The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being r

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • AROUND THE VENUES: Eileen Gu's Valentine's Day list

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — It seemed like the appropriate thing to ask on Valentine's Day: What does ski superstar Eileen Gu love the most? In a short interview after her halfpipe practice Monday, the Stanford-bound 18-year-old, who is competing for her mom's home country of China, thought about the question and came up with this list. (She said she was not including people on it.) “I’d say there’s one gold pin I got from a volunteer. It's a Beijing 2022 gold pin that has rhinestones around it. I

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers