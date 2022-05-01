Morning mail: Labor unveils five key policies, CSIRO controversy, US aid package for Ukraine

Melissa Godin
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Monday: Western Sydney airport’s environmental offsets have been bulldozed for a new defence facility. Plus: Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue to return to Neighbours

  • Want to get the morning mail to your email inbox every weekday? Sign up here


Good morning. An Australian climate scientist says the national science agency has been turned into a “very extravagant consulting company”. US President Joe Biden’s $33bn request for more aid to Ukraine is likely to be approved. Scott Morrison will be campaigning in Sydney, while Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be in Brisbane. Housing, social care and electric car charging are expected to be on the election agenda.

The Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, made a pitch for a “better future” at his official campaign launch in Perth, outlining new policies to try to capture voter attention. The party has veered away from the big-spending and revenue-raising promises of the last election campaign. But Albanese pledged on Sunday that if he wins the 21 May election “the work of building that better future will start the very next day”. Here are the five key policies unveiled by the Labor party on Sunday. Notably, Labor has promised to reduce the cost of medicines on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme, roll out new charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and focus on improving pay equity for women. Some believe Albanese presents as a leader who wasn’t born thinking he was owed the prime ministership.

Joe Biden’s $33bn request to Congress for more aid for Ukraine is likely to receive swift approval from lawmakers, a senior Republican said on Sunday, as the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, made a surprise visit to the war-riven country. The US president on Thursday had asked for the money for military and humanitarian support for Ukraine as it fights to repulse the Russian invasion now in its third month. Meanwhile, Russia has bombarded Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, as part of its renewed push in the east of the country, while claiming the “draft of a possible treaty” between the two countries is being discussed on a daily basis.

A leading Australian climate scientist says the national science agency, CSIRO, has been turned into a “very extravagant consulting company” under the Coalition, with its scientists barred from speaking publicly about government policy. The warning from Prof David Karoly follows his retirement from the Commonwealth Science and Industry Research Organisation in February after more than 40 years as one of the most respected voices in climate science. Karoly says scientists at CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology are routinely blocked from speaking publicly and have their work suppressed if it could be interpreted as at odds with government policy.

Australia

The cleared bushland was marked as an offset to compensate for the destruction of endangered bushland in building the western Sydney airport (pictured)
The cleared bushland was marked as an offset to compensate for the destruction of endangered bushland in building the western Sydney airport (pictured) Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

An area of heritage-listed bushland that formed part of the environmental offset for the western Sydney airport has been bulldozed for a car park at a new defence facility. The clearing was revealed in an independent audit of the federal government’s progress in delivering the offsets required to compensate for the destruction of endangered habitat for the new travel hub in Badgerys Creek.

Irrigation issues dominate the federal election in Coalition-held Nicholls, the nation’s sixth-safest seat, with Liberals, Nationals and an independent all in the running.

The Reserve Bank of Australia finds itself in a strategic and political bind. Will the RBA lift the cash rate this week to counter inflation – or wait until after the election?

In the central highlands north-west of Melbourne, farmers are fighting plans to install 85-metre towers through their properties.

We asked Guardian readers across Australia what mattered to them at the local level. These are some of their responses.

A report released in April by BirdLife Australia reveals the economic impact of birdwatching tourism, with domestic birding trips contributing an estimated $283m to the Australian economy annually, much of this in regional communities.

John Coates, the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and outgoing president of the Australian National Olympic Committee, said “to a large extent” Sydney was awarded the summer Olympic Games in 2000 because it “bought the Games”.

The world

South Africa&#x002019;s former president Jacob Zuma was previously jailed for refusing to testify to judge Raymond Zondo&#x002019;s inquiry. Photograph: Reuters
South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma is on medical parole while serving a 15-month prison sentence after his conviction last year of contempt of court. Photograph: Reuters

Jacob Zuma has been accused of systematic and “unlawful” efforts to give business allies control of billions of dollars worth of state assets by the judge charged with investigating wrongdoing during the former president’s years in power in South Africa.

Ministers are under increasing pressure to help free a retired British geologist at risk of facing the death penalty in Iraq over smuggling allegations. A petition urging the release of father-of-two Jim Fitton, has received more than 95,000 signatures in the three days since it was launched.

The United Kingdom government faces intense pressure from its own MPs and opposition parties to take action over misogyny and harassment in Westminster after a senior minister denied institutional problems, saying the issue was simply “some bad apples”.

Recommended reads

In the final minutes of the final episode of the genre-defining mockumentary The Office, our favourite disenchanted worker, Tim (Martin Freeman), neatly summarises the banal rhythms of the early 2000s workplace. “The people you work with are people you were just thrown together with,” he muses, noting that he spends more time with colleagues than his own friends or family. “But probably all you’ve got in common,” he adds, “is the fact that you walk around on the same bit of carpet for eight hours a day.” From The Office to Severance, Amelia Tait writes about how the fictional workplaces went from bad to worse.

At the beginning of each month, Guardian Australia editors and critics pick out the upcoming book titles they’ve already devoured – or can’t wait to get their hands on. From Janine Mikosza’s Homesickness to Isobel Beech’s Sunbathing, here are the best Australian books out in May.

Losing someone you love dearly is devastating, but the bond couples shared in life is vital to those who live on. “In my work I have seen many examples of how love continues, transforms even, when the loving object is gone,” writes Juliet Rosenfeld. “Eventually, someone becomes defined, not by loss, but by love.”

Listen

The announcement last week that the Tesla chief executive, Elon Musk, had secured the funding to buy Twitter sent shockwaves across the internet. Rightwing free speech absolutists celebrated the acquisition, while many on the left sounded alarm bells about the implications of one wealthy man taking control of such an influential communication platform.

The Guardian’s UK technology editor, Alex Hern, tells Michael Safi that Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is a classic case of a billionaire splurging on a hobby.

Full Story is Guardian Australia’s daily news podcast. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting app.This story originally aired on Today in Focus.

Sport

Australian Daniel Faalele playing for Minnesota as offensive tackle in an NCAA college game against Iowa.
Australian Daniel Faalele playing for Minnesota as offensive tackle in an NCAA college game against Iowa. Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Australia’s Daniel Faalele is set to become the heaviest player in the NFL after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. For Melbourne-born Faalele, 22, selection with pick No 110 completes a wild journey since he left Australia at age 16 with a rugby and basketball background.

Media roundup

Voters have cut their support for the Coalition from 35% to 33% and marked down prime minister Scott Morrison on his personal performance, giving Labor a strong lead at the halfway point in the federal election campaign, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The national broadcaster ABC is caught in a pincer movement of ideological attacks from conservatives and criticism from progressives, writes the WAToday. Is it warranted?

Coming up

The Greens will announce their gender pay policy at a Labour Day rally. The federal court is set to deliver its judgment over the Bob Brown Foundation’s injunction application in relation to a Tasmanian mine expansion.

And if you’ve read this far …

They were one of television’s most popular couples, and now they’re getting back together, especially for you – or at least for viewers of Neighbours. Scott and Charlene, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, will return after more than 30 years for the show’s finale.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com.

Discover Australian Weekend

Every Saturday at 6am, enjoy early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend in one elegant app, plus a curated selection of the week’s news and analysis from Australia and the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — Santiago Espinal's RBI single in the seventh inning brought home the winning run as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday. Bo Bichette's two-run homer in the sixth was the first hit of the game for Toronto (15-8). Espinal and Bichette's offence backed a stellar start by Kevin Gausman (2-1). He struck out 10 and allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings before giving way to Tim Mayza. Jordan Romano pitched the ninth for his Major League-leading 11th save

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to clinch the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second straight division title after winning the realigned Central Division in last year's shortened season, set franchise records with 53 wins a

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.