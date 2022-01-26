Morning mail: Coalition senators join calls for Covid inquiry, tensions over Russia, fears for fish stocks

Thursday: Liberal and National senators back opposition calls for an inquiry into Australia’s pandemic response. Plus: WA’s border closure causes ‘chaos’ for universities


Good morning. Government senators join calls for a Covid royal commission, anxiety over a possible Russian military offensive in Ukraine heightens, and international students fear limbo after Western Australia’s snap border decision.

Three Coalition senators have supported crossbench and opposition calls for a royal commission into Australia’s Covid pandemic response. Liberal Gerard Rennick, who has vowed to continue to withhold support for government legislation over the management of the pandemic, told Guardian Australia there “definitely needs to be a review into the way everything happened”, while National Matt Canavan said “all levels of government, not just the commonwealth” would need to submit evidence to any inquiry. A spokesperson for fellow National Sam McMahon has confirmed she also backed a royal commission. Labor’s Katy Gallagher added “there will have to be some assessment of all the decisions taken”, including accounting for $337bn in spending during the pandemic.

Nato allies are considering a US request for additional troops to be stationed throughout eastern Europe in response to Russia’s ongoing military buildup along Ukraine’s border. As many as 125,000 Russian soldiers have amassed over recent months, with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov warning of “retaliatory measures” if the “west continues its aggressive course”. Military analysts have ruled out the likelihood of a full scale military invasion and occupation based on current troop numbers and locations, but warn such a force could become available if Russia maintains the “current pace, in two to three weeks”. The US deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, has warned Vladimir Putin could instigate military force before the middle of February.

Thousands of international students have been caught in limbo and Western Australian universities claim they’ve “been thrown into chaos” by the decision to keep the state’s border closed due to the Omicron spread. The decision, announced last week by premier Mark McGowan, has left “hundreds” of international students caught in eastern states, with about 7,000, or 30% of the total cohort, still believed to be outside Australia. Many in the industry fear major job losses as a result, with the higher education sector already declining by 5% during 2020.

Australia

A combination of global heating and plastic pollution could have a major impact on global fish stocks, new research from the University of Sydney suggests, posing significant concerns over animal numbers higher up the food chain.

A shortage of rapid antigen tests is causing pharmacies to lose up to $7.50 a test, as wholesale prices have greatly outstripped the capped reimbursement figure provided by the government under the free RATs for concession card holders scheme.

The world

A memorial in Ottawa for children who died at Residential Schools
A memorial in Ottawa for children who died at residential schools. Protesters demand an independent investigation into Canada’s crimes against Indigenous people. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock

Another 93 potential grave sites have been discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Canada – the latest in a string of harrowing discoveries unearthing a dark history of abuse against First Nation children.

The family of a Polish woman has accused the government of having “blood on their hands” after doctors refused to perform an abortion in accordance with the country’s recent law changes, which is believed to have led to the 37-year-old’s sudden death.

Joe Biden will have the opportunity to elect a younger, liberal supreme court justice, with media reports suggesting Stephen Breyer, 83, is set to stand down. A conservative majority was achieved under Donald Trump who replaced high profile liberals such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg with ultra-conservative justices.

The Catalan parliament is set to pardon up to 1,000 people historically condemned for the crime of witchcraft. The vast majority were women, condemned 400 years ago during the Spanish Inquisition.

Recommended reads

They are rare rock formations in a protected conservation area of regional NSW, but local conservationists fear a nearby underground coalmine could be causing irreparable subsidence and cracking, Peter Hannam writes. “You can’t jack up a mountain, you know, or fill in the cracks really that easily,” local resident Mary Thirlwall explains, as mine representatives prepare to meet with government regulators to discuss damage remediation.

A world-first shipment of liquid hydrogen was heralded by Scott Morrison as a harbinger of a great new Australian clean energy export industry. But environmental experts have questioned just how clean the brown-coal fuelled shipment really is, Graham Redfearn writes. As one analyst concludes: “If it’s more complex and more costly and more polluting than making hydrogen from renewables, why would you do it?”

Inflation figures have the analysts spooked, and tipping interest rate rises just around the corner. But rather than buy into the hype, perhaps we should take the Reserve Bank of Australia at its word that a move isn’t imminent, Greg Jericho argues. “Underlying inflation – which the reserve bank is more concerned about when it comes to setting interest rates – at 2.6% was nicely within the RBA’s target band of 2%-3%.”

Self-confessed “child of the internet” Angharad Yeo wants “nothing more than to zone out and look at my little pictures”. And as curator of this week’s 10 funniest things on the internet, she’s helped collect “everyone’s best joke” for you, dear reader, so that for a brief moment so might you.

Listen

He was one of LA’s most loved rappers. But posthumously released documents show that Nipsey Hussle was also the target of an extensive Los Angeles policing operation. On this episode of Full Story, Guardian tech reporter Johana Bhuiyan examines the thorny issue of predictive policing.

Full Story is Guardian Australia’s daily news podcast. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting app.

Sport

Mitch Duke heads a football during Socceroos training
The Socceroos train at AAMI Park ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Vietnam. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ahead of games against Vietnam and Oman, the Socceroos find themselves in a minor quandary. With coach Graham Arnold sidelined with Covid-19 ahead of the must-win clashes, could World Cup qualification be on the line? Joey Lynch considers the omens.

Staring at an unanticipated Australian Open elimination, World No2, Daniil Medvedev channelled an unlikely source of inspiration: Novak Djokovic. As Tumaini Carayol writes, one point from a quarter-final exit, the Russian lifted.

Media roundup

Australia is preparing to heed Europe’s energy crisis calls should Russia cut gas supplies over its Ukraine standoff, the Australian reports, with LNG exporters standing by to meet soaring demand. Industry leaders are calling for government support to domestically produce millions of rapid antigen tests a week, the Sydney Morning Herald claims. An outlay of $20m could drive 2m units a week, but local companies doubt investment will be forthcoming. And the Palaszczuk government is considering a commission of inquiry into Queensland’s crime-fighting watchdog, the Courier Mail writes, after the sudden resignation of chairman, Alan MacSporran.

Coming up

The national cabinet will assemble via a virtual session to discuss the pandemic, with the prime minister set to attend from Sydney.

Nurses in Sydney are planning to protest over Covid-19 staff shortages.

And if you’ve read this far …

They’re some of New Zealand’s most beloved bugs. But the highly endangered cigar-shaped, spiky wētā have been enjoying a mini resurgence in numbers, thanks to hundreds of Kiwis embracing homemade, backyard wētā motels. “I think people hold them in high regard and it’s almost a point of pride to have wētā in the garden,” conservationist Holly Neill explains.

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

    The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s