Morning Mail: Budget 2020, Trump to leave hospital, are urban birds more aggressive?

Good morning, this is Tamara Howie bringing you the main stories and must-reads on Tuesday 6 October.

Top stories

The Coalition government hopes to drag Australia out of recession with tax cuts and big spending in the federal budget to be announced today. The pandemic has forced the government to rethink this year’s budget, which will be detailed by treasurer Josh Frydenberg in his budget speech this evening. It’s expected the budget will detail a combination of measures targeted at households and businesses to encourage them to spend and invest. However, there are fears that without government attention certain groups across Australia face far worse long-term consequences from Covid’s economic malaise, with some economists estimating unemployment could hit 8% next year. According to the latest Guardian Essential poll, Australian voters believe the government is more likely to use today’s budget to benefit high-income earners and big business than average working people or people on low incomes.

Donald Trump has announced he will leave the Walter Reed Medical Centre today after being hospitalised on Friday with Covid. The president took to Twitter to announce the move, saying “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” The announcement comes as the Covid outbreak at the White House continues to spread with top spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany confirming she has the virus. In a statement, McEnany said she had tested positive, but is not experiencing any symptoms. There are also reports that Donald Trump Jr was worried by his dad’s car-ride-and-tweet-storm and wanted to stage an intervention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the coronavirus can spread through airborne transmission, in a long-anticipated update to the agency’s website. The new guidance comes after an incident last month when the agency removed a draft document posted online about airborne transmission that was still under review. “There is evidence that under certain conditions, people with Covid-19 seem to have infected others who were more than six feet away. These transmissions occurred within enclosed spaces that had inadequate ventilation. Sometimes the infected person was breathing heavily, for example while singing or exercising.” the CDC website says.

Australia

George Pell’s lawyer has called for an investigation into a claim that bribes were paid to influence the sexual assault case involving the senior Australian cleric. Italian newspapers have claimed that Cardinal Giovanni Becciu, a rival of Pell, was suspected of paying $1.1m to an Australian witness in the case.

At least 14m tonnes of microplastics are likely sitting at the bottom of the world’s oceans. Researchers looked at 51 samples and found that after excluding the weight of the water, each gram of sediment contained an average of 1.26 microplastic pieces.

Australia would have its own centre for disease control under a Labor government. Anthony Albanese will argue the coronavirus pandemic has made the case for why pandemic preparations need to improve, highlighting that Australia is the only country in the OECD not to have a CDC equivalent.

Labor will try to amend a government bill so that the federal resources minister has to nominate the site for a nuclear waste dump, despite concerns within the ALP caucus the change could pave the way for the decision to be challenged in court. Some opposition members believe the draft legislation unfairly denies traditional owners the right to challenge the decision in court.

The world

LGBTQ Twitter users have hit back at the far-right hate group the Proud Boys by hijacking the hashtag #ProudBoys and filling it with photos and messages of love and pride.

A UK court has overturned a ruling on $1.8bn of Venezuelan gold. The battle for the control of the gold, stored at the Bank of England, has swung in favour of the government of Nicolás Maduro after an appeals court in London overturned an earlier high court ruling on who the UK recognised as Venezuela’s president.

Water pollution in Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula that caused sea creatures to wash up dead on beaches has prompted fears that rocket fuel stored in the region’s military testing grounds may have leaked and officials are scrambling to find the cause.